Bowling Green junior Max Buchanon tallied a 2-for-3 day at the plate with an RBI to lead the visiting Purples to a 2-1 baseball win over Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Bowling Green tallied just four hits, with Evan Schallert and Grayson Newman also adding singles.
Newman earned the win in relief, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing an unearned run off two hits and three walks. He struck out two batters. Reid Buser got a no-decision after pitching 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run off two hits while striking out three.
Bowling Green (3-3) takes on Boyle County in the Taylor County Farm Bureau Insurance Turf Classic on Monday at Taylor County.
Brevin Scott went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the host Wildcats.
Gavin Link took the loss despite allowing just two runs (one earned) off four hits and three walks in a complete-game effort. He struck out four.
Franklin-Simpson (1-8) takes on Bethlehem in the Cal Ripken Experience showcase Sunday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Warren East 7, Muhlenberg County 4
Chase Carver homered and drove in three runs to pace visiting Warren East to a 7-4 win over Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
Caiden Murrell was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Tray Price went 2-for-4 and Braylen Lee had a double and an RBI in the win. The Raiders have won five straight games.
Trevor Hudnall started and pitched six innings for the win, allowing one run off seven hits and two walks while striking out three.
Warren East (5-2) hosts Christian County on Saturday.
Greenwood 9, Logan County 8
Aiden OHara went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a pair of RBIs to boost visiting Greenwood to a 9-8 win over Logan County on Thursday.
Zachary Davis went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two stolen bases and two RBIs, Cyler Talley was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Easton Talley, Blake Marks and Canon Jaggers each drove in a run for Greenwood.
Davis earned the win in relief, allowing five runs off four hits and two walks while fanning four over three innings. Jake Russell picked up the save, allowing an unearned run off one hit in the seventh.
Greenwood (8-1) has won five straight and is scheduled to return to action April 6 in the Adair County Spring Break Classic with games against Clinton County and Union County.
Davin Yates went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the host Cougars. Harper Butler was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Chance Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a double and scored two runs, and Dayman McLean and Montgomery Milam each added an RBI.
Logan County (2-5) is slated to host University Heights on Saturday.
Kenwood 13, Russellville 11
Visiting Kenwood (Tenn.) outslugged Russellville for a 13-11 win Thursday.
Eric Zamarripa went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and an RBI, Noah Harris scored two runs and drove in one, and Carsen Farmer and Diego Vera each notched an RBI for the host Panthers. JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson finished with five stolen bases and Andrew Dowlen swiped two as Russellville (1-6) finished with 11 steals in all.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Clinton County in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic on Saturday.