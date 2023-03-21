Warren Central senior Edith Burns went 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four runs batted in to lead the host Lady Dragons to a 16-6 win in six innings over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Jazlyn Glover was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI, Ning Cing was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, Parker Hawks was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Natalie Naftel went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Daisy Finn drove in three runs and scored twice. The Lady Dragons have won three straight games.
Naftel pitched a complete game for the win, allowing six runs (five earned) off seven hits and a walk. She struck out five batters.
Warren Central (3-5) is at Monroe County on Thursday.
South Warren 12, Logan County 1
McLaine Hudson was 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and drove in four runs to lead visiting South Warren to a 12-1 win in six innings over Logan County on Monday.
Avery Skaggs was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Hope White was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Briley Pruitt went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Katie Walker, Layla Ogden and Kinleigh Russell added an RBI apiece in the win.
Ogden pitches all six innings for the victory, allowing just an unearned run off two hits and a walk while striking out 12.
South Warren (2-0) hosts Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
Nora Epley had a hit and an RBI to lead Logan County (1-1), which was slated to visit District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Butler County 12, Warren East 4
Tinlea Belcher and Karrington Hunt tallied four hits each to lead host Butler County to a 12-4 win over Warren East on Monday.
Belcher was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, and Hunt went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Carley Jones was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Addison Miller went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Parker Willoughby went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, MacKenzie Coleman was 2-for-5 with an RBI, Madison Clark went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Cheani Schroeder added an RBI for the Lady Bears.
Avery Gleason tossed seven innings for the win, allowing four runs off 12 hits and a walk while striking out three. Butler County (1-1) was set to visit Daviess County on Tuesday.
Lydia Jones homered and drove in three runs for Warren East. Kenzie Upton and Madison Hymer each went 2-for-3, Addison Lee was 2-for-4 and Rileigh Jones went 2-for-4 with a home run.
Warren East (3-2) takes on Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Saturday at Allen County-Scottsville.
ACS 13, Bowling Green 2
Ally Anderson hit an inside-the-park home run as visiting Allen County-Scottsville claimed a 13-2 win in five innings over Bowling Green on Monday.
Kendle White went 2-for-2 with two runs scored to lead the host Lady Purples.
ACS (1-0) was set to host Monroe County on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (0-3) hosts Russellville on Thursday.
Barren County 19, LaRue County 3
Katie Murphy went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and six runs batted in to lead visiting Barren County to a 19-3 win in five innings over LaRue County on Monday.
Briley Aidala homered and drove in three runs, Abby Elmore was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Kaitlyn Elmore went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI, Mary Schalk was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Mia Long scored three runs and had an RBI and Riley Reed tallied three RBIs for the Trojanettes.
Chloe Witcher pitched all five innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs off five hits. She struck out nine.
Barren County (3-0) was set to visit Clinton County on Tuesday.
Russellville 15, Edmonson County 11
Visiting Russellville picked up a 15-11 win over Edmonson County on Monday.
Callie Webb was 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored, and Annie Kiper went 4-for-5 with a double to lead the Lady Cats in the loss. Kaylee Ann Sanders was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two stolen bases, Alyssa Doyle was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Makayla Hogg was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Julie Norris went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Edmonson County (2-2) was set to host Hart County on Tuesday.
Russellville (1-1) was scheduled to host District 13 foe Logan County on Tuesday.