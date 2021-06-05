Bowling Green senior starting pitcher Maddox Burr fired four scoreless innings and drove in three runs at the plate as the host Purples topped Clinton County 10-0 in five innings in the Region 4 Baseball Tournament quarterfinals Saturday.
Burr homered and tallied three RBIs. On the mound, Burr earned the win after allowing just two hits in four scoreless inning. He struck out four batters.
Campbell Bush finished up with a scoreless inning of relief for the Purples
Bowling Green’s Dillon Maners was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Carson Myers added a 2-for-3 day with an RBI. Eli Burwash, Patrick Forbes and Bush chipped in with an RBI apiece in the win.
Matt Duvall was 2-for-2 to lead the Bulldogs in the loss.
Bowling Green (31-5) will next face Glasgow in the Region 4 semifinals at Western Kentucky University’s Nick Denes Field. Game time is 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Glasgow 10, Logan County 2
Glasgow leadoff hitter Ashton Cerwinske was 3-for-4 with a double, scored a pair of runs and drove in one as the host Scotties topped Logan County 10-2 in the Region 4 Tournament quarterfinals Saturday.
Cole Stephens was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jackson Poland drove in three runs for the Scotties. Hunter Scott and Tyler Lane each added an RBI in the win.
Lane fired a complete game for the victory, allowing two runs off five hits and a walk while striking out one over seven innings.
Glasgow (18-14) next faces Bowling Green in a Region 4 Tournament semifinal matchup.