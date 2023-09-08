Warren East junior Deca Burr notched a double hat trick with six goals Thursday's 10-0 road win over District 15 rival Glasgow in girls' soccer action.
Burr increased her area-leading total to 40 goals this season in just 11 games for the unbeaten Lady Raiders.
Tayanah Woods chipped in with two goals, Isabelle Lacer and Dayeli Mendez scored one goal each and Sophia Miralda and Zoe Witherspoon finished with two assists apiece. Madison Roy, Abbie Rigsby and Macy Price each added an assist.
Goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers recorded the shutout for Warren East (11-0 overall, 4-0 District 15), which faces Estill County in the Kentucky 2A Championships state semifinals Saturday in Owensboro.
Glasgow (0-8, 0-4) hosts Hart County on Saturday.
South Warren 7, Apollo 0
South Warren senior Emersyn Cox scored two goals and tallied four assists to lead the host Spartans to a 7-0 win over Apollo on Thursday.
Cora Kincaid also scored two goals, Elda Mustafic scored a goal and had an assist and Addison Boor and Addie Degenhart each scored a goal in the win.
Goalkeepers Lilly Fanning (five saves) and Caitlin Kincaid (one save) combined on the shutout for South Warren (6-5-1), which hosts District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday.
Barren County 9, ACS 0
Hadley Adams produced a hat trick with five goals and added an assist to pace visiting Barren County to a 9-0 win against District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Kayla Kaumanns tallied two goals and an assist, Sephora Velcine and Haley Mutter each scored a goal and Haylin Adams and Neela Furlong each had an assist for the Trojanettes.
Goalkeepers Kassidy White (four saves) and Emily Adams (two saves) combined on the shutout for Barren County (6-4-1, 3-1), which visits Bardstown on Tuesday.
ACS (4-6, 1-3) hosts Russell County on Saturday.
Breckinridge County 1, Edmonson County 0
Visiting Breckinridge County picked up a 1-0 win over Edmonson County on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Haley Shields totaled 13 saves for the Lady Cats in the loss.
Edmonson County (0-9) hosts McLean County on Monday.
Franklin-Simpson 1, TCC 0
Kennedi Alexander scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Sara Norwood as visiting Franklin-Simpson captured a 1-0 overtime win against District 13 rival Todd County Central on Thursday.
Goalkeepers Kristal Stewart (eight saves) and Madison Slate (six saves) teamed up on the shutout for Franklin-Simpson (3-7, 1-3), which visits Butler County on Monday.
Russellville 2, East Robertson 1
Crissy Higgins and Ja'eda Poindexter each scored a goal to boost visiting Russellville to a 2-1 win over East Robertson (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Rayleigh Roberts added an assist for the Lady Panthers.
Goalkeeper Chloe Penrod finished with two saves for Russellville (5-3), which travels to District 13 foe Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Boys' soccer
Barren County 5, Campbellsville 1
Alan Edberg scored a pair of goals and added an assist to pace visiting Barren County to a 5-1 win over Campbellsville on Thursday.
John Edberg had a goal and an assist, Carson Collins and Alejandro Colorado each scored a goal and Jakeb Walden, Junius Smith and Max Bennett each tallied an assist for the Trojans.
Goalkeepers Calib Self and Tristan Brooks made four saves apiece for Barren County (6-7), which hosts Nelson County on Saturday.
Glasgow 10, ACS 1
Glasgow's Darwin Hernandez rang up a hat trick with four goals in Thursday's 10-1 home win against District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville.
Nick Bower finished with two goals and four assists, Jared Malagon had a pair of goals and Richard Crowe and Daniel Rodriguez each scored one goal. Hudson Stahl tallied two assists. Siddha Patel, Hudson Woodie and Isaiah Ramos had one assist each.
Goalkeepers Walker Thornbury (six saves) and Jr. Contreras (three saves) combined on nine saves for Glasgow (9-2-1, 5-0), which visits Southwestern on Saturday.
ACS (0-9, 0-5) is at Foundation Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Warren East 3, Barren County 0
Baleigh Young notched 14 kills to lead visiting Warren East to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-21) win over District 15 rival Barren County on Thursday.
Kaydi Stunson had 10 kills and 19 digs, Kaytlin Miller tallied nine kills, two blocks and six digs, Catherine Montgomery had six kills, nine digs and six aces, Mia Andrews finished with four kills and three blocks, Jada Knight totaled 37 assists and 17 digs and Makenna Rine finished with 22 digs for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (12-4, 3-0) faces host Greenwood and Greenbrier (Tenn.) on Saturday.
Barren County (10-6, 2-1) hosts Butler County on in the Battle of the Barrens on Saturday.
ACS 3, Glasgow 1
Host Allen County-Scottsville secured a 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22) win over District 15 foe Glasgow on Thursday.
Breonia Mach tallied six kills and three aces, and Gracin Burd had five kills and a pair of blocks for the visiting Lady Scotties. Memphis Profitt had four kills, two blocks and eight digs, Josie Bowling added four kills, Aubree Norris had 21 assists, 11 digs and three aces, Emma Bishop had 18 digs and Addyson Norris had 11 digs.
Glasgow (1-8, 0-3) faces Metcalfe County and Hart County in the Battle of the Barrens on Saturday at Barren County
ACS (9-7, 1-2) takes on LaRue County and host Grayson County on Saturday.