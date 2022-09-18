Warren East sophomore Deca Burr tallied a hat trick with five goals and added an assist in the Lady Raiders' 9-0 home win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville in girls' soccer Saturday.
Amiyah Carter added a goal and an assist in the win. Abbie Rigsby, Madison Roy and Macy Price tallied one goal apiece, while Madison Hymer, Anna Marr and Meredith Bessett chipped in with one assist each.
Warren East (11-3 overall, 4-0 District 13) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Sept. 24.
ACS (4-11-1, 0-4) visits Russellville on Monday.
Father Ryan (Tenn.) 3, Greenwood 1
Greenwood dropped a 3-1 decision to Father Ryan (Tenn.) on Saturday in Nashville.
Hannah Page tallied the Lady Gators' lone goal off an assist from Anna Drexel.
Greenwood (8-4-1) hosts Daviess County on Thursday.
Monroe County 11, Edmonson County 1
Monroe County got a pair of hat tricks as Hannah Proffitt tallied four goals and Madison Copas scored three and added an assist in Saturday's 11-1 win over host Edmonson County.
Alyssa Pickerell finished with two goals and two assists, Jasmine Loudy and Kendal Bautista added a goal and an assist each, and Bernice Pascual and Kaylee York each had an assist for the Lady Falcons.
Claire Burklow tallied the lone goal for Edmonson County (0-14), which visits McLean County on Monday.
Boys' soccer
Bowling Green 8, Marshall County 0
Shukurani Makiwa scored two goals and added two assists to propel host Bowling Green to an 8-0 win over Marshall County on Saturday.
Nolva Mulumba, Alex Salehe and Tomas Gonzaga each had a goal and an assist, Jean Habimana and Yaredi Yaredi scored a goal apiece and Dal Lian added an assist for the Purples.
Goalkeeper Kentravius Benter finished with one save to record the shutout for Bowling Green (8-2), which hosts District 14 rival South Warren on Tuesday.
Greenwood 3, John Hardin 0
Greenwood picked up a pair of 3-0 wins in Saturday's Eagle Classic at Graves County, topping John Hardin and Marion (Ill.).
Against John Hardin, the Gators' Dylan Goad notched a goal and an assist, Maung Hsa and Carlos Hercules each had a goal and Andy Alfaro tallied a pair of assists.
Goalkeeper Jack Martens had eight saves to earn the shutout for Greenwood (7-6-1), which visits District 14 foe Warren Central on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 5, Monroe County 2
Hunter Hayes scored a pair of goals to lift homestanding Edmonson County to a 5-2 win over Monroe County on Saturday.
Tucker Harp and Julian Wilson each finished with a goal and an assist, and Muhammad Shahbaz added a goal for the Wildcats.
Goalkeeper Robbie White finished with 23 saves for Edmonson County (4-7), which hosts Russellville on Sept. 29.
Hart County 5, ACS 3
Hart County's Jordan Mabe delivered a hat trick with three goals and an assist to lead the Raiders to a 5-3 win over host Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Jeb Baird and Jacob Mabe tallied a goal and two assists each for Hart County.
Blade Workman also had a hat trick three goals in the loss for ACS, with Aaron Shain providing all three assists.
ACS (3-11) hosts Monroe County on Monday.