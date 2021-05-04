Eli Burwash had two homers and tossed a complete game as the Bowling Green baseball team beat South Warren 7-2 on Monday at South Warren.
Burwash drove in three runs at the plate and struck out eight on the mound for Bowling Green (17-3 overall, 5-0 District 14). Carson Myers also homered for the Purples.
Tucker Bishop had two hits and drove in a run for South Warren (13-5, 4-1).
Greenwood sweeps doubleheader
The Gators swept a doubleheader from Warren Central at Bowling Green Ballpark on Monday winning 19-0 in three innings and 13-0 in five innings.
Rhett Dysholm drove in five, while Ethan Groff and Bryson Brockman had three hits each in the 19-0 win.
Cade Thornton homered and drove in four, while Caden Whittle allowed one hit over four innings with eight strikeouts in the 13-0 win.
Greenwood improves to 14-9 overall, 3-3 in District 14. Warren Central falls to 0-14, 0-8.