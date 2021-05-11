Bowling Green senior Eli Burwash fired a complete game and collected two hits at the plate to lead the host Purples to a 10-1 baseball win over District 14 rival Greenwood on Monday.
Burwash allowed one run off five hits and tallied seven strikeouts in seven innings. He was 2-for-5 with a run scored in the win.
Turner Nottmeier was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Blake Ginter was 2-for-3, Brady Key drove in three runs and Patrick Forbes tallied a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored for the Purples.
Bowling Green (21-3 overall, 7-0 District 14) was slated to visit Greenwood (14-10, 3-4) on Tuesday.
Butler County 7, Grayson County 1
Butler County's Hunter McKee struck out 16 batters and fired a one-hitter to lead the host Bears to a 7-1 win over District 12 rival Grayson County on Monday.
McKee worked all seven innings, allowing just an unearned run off one hit and two walks. He also drove in a run.
Clay Vincent, Chance Castlen, Jake McKee and Jordan McCrady each tallied an RBI for the Bears.
Butler County (9-7, 4-1) was set to visit Grayson County on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 15, Warren Central 0
Host Franklin-Simpson needed just three innings to top Warren Central 15-0 on Monday.
Skyler Martinez was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Wildcats. Dawson Owens was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Luke Richardson tallied a double and three RBIs, Gabe Jones drove in two runs and Ben Banton, John West, Connor Vincent, Cole Wix and Justin Jones tallied an RBI apiece in the win.
Isaac Callis earned the victory after allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six in three innings.
Franklin-Simpson (11-9) was slated to host Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Warren Central (0-16) is back in action Thursday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Edmonson County 19, Trinity (Whitesville) 7
Isaiah Johnson went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 19-7 win in five innings over District 12 foe Trinity (Whitesville) on Monday.
Hunter Wilson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Chaz Wilson went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Dylan Lindsey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Daren Alexander was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases in the victory.
Grayson Nunn, JT Skaggs and Blake Skaggs collected an RBI apiece for the Wildcats.
Chaz Wilson earned the win after allowing seven runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.
Edmonson County (8-12, 2-3) was scheduled to host Trinity (Whitesville) on Tuesday.
Logan County 14, Christian County 4
Zach Yates went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to spark host Logan County to a 14-4 win in six innings over Christian County on Monday.
Macon Barrow tallied a 3-for-5 day, Conner Binkley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jaxon Hendrix drove in two runs. Also for the Cougars, Harper Butler had a double and an RBI, while Chance Sweeney and Wyatt Blake each drove in a run.
Barrow started on the mound and earned the win after allowing three runs (one earned) in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.
Logan County (12-8) was slated to host Russellville on Tuesday.
Barren County 11, Metcalfe County 1
Zach Wasson claimed a complete-game win and notched two hits and an RBI as host Barren County picked up an 11-1 win in six innings over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Wasson allowed a run off four hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings. Gavin McCord added a 2-for-4 day with an RBI, Brennan Hicks drove in three runs, and Blaine Smith and Jameson Buie chipped in with an RBI each for the Trojans.
Barren County (14-6) was scheduled to visit Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.