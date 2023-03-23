Dylan Bush and Jacob Gilbreath drove in two runs apiece to pace host South Warren to a 5-3 baseball victory over Glasgow on Wednesday.
Ethan Reynolds added a solo home run and Eli Capps went 2-for-3 for the Spartans.
Capps also earned the win as the starting pitcher after tossing five innings, allowing three runs off two hits and two walks. He struck out four batters. Dalton Sisson and Jackson Joiner combined for two scoreless innings of relief, with Joiner earning the save after recording the last two outs.
South Warren (4-1) was scheduled to visit Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Mason Bass, Boone Hatton and Davey Williams each tallied an RBI for the visiting Scotties.
Glasgow (1-3) will be on the road at Bowling Green on Friday.
Warren East 9, Franklin-Simpson 4
Gage Elkins went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs to lead homestanding Warren East to a 9-4 win over Franklin-Simpson on Wednesday.
Tray Price was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Colton Edwards and Wyatt Nesbitt each tallied a double and an RBI in the win.
Caiden Murrell earned the win in relief, allowing no runs 1 2/3 innings. Nesbitt picked up the save by finishing out the last three innings, allowing one run off two hits and a walk while striking out four.
Warren East (1-2) was set to host Bowling Green on Thursday.
Hayden Satterly was 2-for-3 with a double, Griff Banton connected on a solo home run, and Brady Delk, Kody Alexander and Hunter Jones notched an RBI each for the Wildcats in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson (1-4) was set to host South Warren on Thursday.