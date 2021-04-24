Bowling Green senior Campbell Bush tallied a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a run scored and a stolen base as the Purples claimed an 8-3 baseball win over visiting Barren County on Friday.
Trent Warden stole two bases and scored two runs, Turner Nottmeier scored twice and tallied an RBI and a stolen base, Dillon Maners had a double and an RBI, and Dom Davis, Eli Burwash and Carson Myers finished with an RBI apiece in the win.
Brady Key earned the win in relief after allowing one run off three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in four innings.
Bowling Green (12-3) has won seven straight games and is back in action Monday at home against Warren East.
Barren County (9-5) is at Metcalfe County on Monday.
Warren East 8, Harrison County 2
Cameron Martin was 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run as Warren East topped Harrison County 8-2 in the Kentucky 2A Championship on Friday at Shifley Park in Owensboro.
Tucker Stringfield added a 2-for-4 day with a triple and three RBIs for the Raiders. Gage Elkins, Drake Young and Austin Comer added an RBI each. Chase Carver chipped in with a triple and scored a run, and Tray Price had a double and a stolen base.
Comer earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing two runs while striking out three.
Warren East (11-4) was scheduled to face Christian Academy-Louisville in the Kentucky 2A Championship on Saturday in Owensboro.
Glasgow 20, Metcalfe County 5
Cole Bunch and John Myers drove in four runs each as visiting Glasgow rolled to a 20-5 win in five innings over Metcalfe County on Friday.
Bunch was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs, while Myers went 1-for-3 with four RBIs. Jackson Poland was 4-for-5 with a triple, four runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base, Cole Stephens went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Tyler Lane had a 3-for-5 day with three runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.
Also for the Scotties, Hunter Scott was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Camron Hayden homered and drove in two runs, and Zachary Poore had a double and an RBI.
Ashton Cerwinske earned the win after allowing five runs (two earned) while striking out seven in four innings.
Glasgow (8-6) next hosts Barren County on Tuesday.