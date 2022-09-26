Rod Bush has been around fast-pitch softball for a while, a passion formed while watching his daughter Jess shine at South Warren and now at Western Kentucky.
Bush will get a chance to put that passion to work after being named the head coach of the Greenwood softball team. Bush was officially announced on Monday, replacing Taylor Proctor who left after three years.
“I’m super excited,” Bush said. “Taylor Proctor did a great job over here. She left this program in really good shape -- on the way back. We look to continue where she left off.”
Bush said he offered to be a volunteer assistant last season for Proctor, but it didn’t work out. Once he heard the head coaching position was open, he jumped at the chance.
“I prayed on it,” Bush said. “I thought it was a great opportunity, so here I am.”
He inherits a team that finished 32-8 last season, falling to South Warren in 10 innings in the Region 4 title game. It was the program’s first trip to the region championship game since 2016. The Lady Gators have three state championships, but haven’t won a region title since 2014.
While Bush is new to coaching high school softball, he said he is familiar with the area with his daughter playing at South Warren.
“There are a few things I will leverage through this process that I think will give us a little advantage as we enter into the season,” Bush said. “It’s about getting the families and kids to buy in and putting that buy-in to work for common goals.”
Greenwood will be part of a new-look District 14 with Warren East moving to District 15 this season. South Warren remains in the district, along with Bowling Green and Warren Central -- with Warren East one of the potential foes looming in the region tournament.
“The challenge will be great, but I think we are up to the challenge,” Bush said. “We welcome that challenge.”
Bush said his immediate plan is to get to know the returning players.
“I know a few of these players, but I certainly don’t know all of them,” Bush said. “My goal is to get to know them this fall so I can help guide them through some goals in the winter, so when we all come back together in the spring that we will be better prepared.”
