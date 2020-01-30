South Warren senior catcher Jess Bush made her college season official, signing to play at Nashville-based Lipscomb University on Thursday.
Bush said she was happy to make her decision official and secure her future on the softball diamond.
"I'm really excited," Bush said. "It makes it even better that Lipscomb is right down the road from home and my family will be able to see my games. Family is big to me, so I am blessed with the opportunity to play this close to home."
Bush said she knew Lipscomb was the right fit after visiting the campus.
"I really enjoy Lipscomb," Bush said. "When I went on a visit there, the coaches were great. The (players) seemed like awesome people. I just loved the atmosphere."
Bush is the second Spartan to ever sign Division I in softball, joining former teammate Shelby Nunn - now at Western Kentucky. The upcoming season will be her sixth year on the varsity roster, with Bush making an impact both offensively and defensively. She is a career .377 hitter in 107 games, totaling 120 hits with 38 doubles and nine home runs.
Last season, she finished third in the state with 22 doubles and was 19th in the state after tallying 59 hits.
Bush has become a mainstay behind the plate, catching more than 400 innings.
Bush, who is also a member of the South Warren girls' basketball team, said she's happy to have her college decision locked up and is ready to focus on the rest of the basketball season and the upcoming softball season.
"It's good to get it over with so I can focus on what's now," Bush said.
