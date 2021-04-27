Bowling Green senior Campbell Bush went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of runs batted in to help the host Purples hold off Warren East 5-4 in District 14 baseball action Monday.
Bush added a run scored and a stolen base. Carson Myers was 2-for-4 with a double, Brady Key added a pair of hits and Patrick Forbes, Blake Ginter and Trent Warden each drove in a run for the Purples.
Eli Burwash tossed a complete game to earn the win, allowing four runs (two earned) off seven hits and two walks. He struck out 14 batters.
For the Raiders, Maddox Tarrence was 3-for-4 with a run scored and stolen base, and Nolan Ford drove in two runs.
Bowling Green (13-3 overall, 3-0 District 14) has won eight straight games. Warren East (11-6, 3-2) was slated to host the Purples in a rematch Tuesday.
South Warren 16, Warren Central 0
Tucker Bishop was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead host South Warren to a 16-0 win in four innings over District 14 foe Warren Central on Monday.
Riley Saxton was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Austin Flynn and Dalton Taylor each went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, and Coleman House was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the win.
Also for the Spartans, Nate Moore homered and drove in three runs, Trevor McNaughton had a triple and an RBI, and Andy Coft and Drew Wolfram each added an RBI.
House got the win with four scoreless innings, allowing no hits or walks while striking out seven.
South Warren (10-3, 3-0) was slated to play at Warren Central (0-11, 0-5) on Tuesday.
Barren County 12, Metcalfe County 7
Cody Moore was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to pace visiting Barren County to a 12-7 win over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Taye Poynter was 2-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Poynter also stole three bases as the Trojans swiped 13 in all.
Brennan Hicks was 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and an RBI, Zach Wasson scored three runs and drove in a pair and Corbin Murphy had a double with two RBIs and two stolen bases in the win.
Brayden Emmitt picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief, striking out the side.
Barren County (10-5) was scheduled to visit District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Grayson County 3, Edmonson County 1
Host Edmonson County came up short in a 3-1 loss to District 12 rival Grayson County on Monday.
Hunter Wilson drove in the lone run for the Wildcats. Chaz Wilson took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts in six innings.
Edmonson County (5-10, 1-2) was scheduled to visit Grayson County on Tuesday.
Clarksville (Tenn.) Academy 9, Logan County 3
Visiting Logan County dropped a 9-3 decision to Clarksville (Tenn.) Academy on Monday.
Macon Barrow and Blake Wood each tallied a double and an RBI in the loss.
Logan County (7-7) was scheduled to host District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.