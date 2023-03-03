Butler County advances in Region 3 tourney Daily News Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Butler County boys' basketball team advanced in the Region 3 tournament with a 67-56 opening round win over Hancock County on Thursday at the Sportscenter in Owensboro.It was the first region tournament win for Butler County (22-10) since 2017. Ty Price led the Bears with 31 points, while Lawson Rice added 16 points for the Bears. Butler County advances to face Owensboro in the Region 3 semifinals at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you