The Butler County boys' and Logan County girls' crack the polls in the latest Daily News Area Top 10.
The Bears, off to a 4-0 start, enter at eight with the Lady Cougars, currently 3-1, entering at nine.
Greenwood remains the top team in the boys' poll, with Warren Central second and Bowling Green third. Barren County holds at fourth, while Clinton County enters the top five.
Franklin-Simpson and Metcalfe County are sixth and seventh, right in front of Butler County. Glasgow drops to ninth and South Warren rounds out the boys' poll.
On the girls' side Bowling Green holds at one, with Barren County remaining at two and Greenwood third. Franklin-Simpson holds at fourth, with Russellville jumping three spots to fifth.
Metcalfe County is sixth, with Butler County seventh and Monroe County eighth. South Warren rounds out the poll right behind Logan County.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (7) 4-0 79 1
2. Warren Central (1) 3-0 72 2
3. Bowling Green – 4-0 65 3
4. Barren County – 3-3 51 4
5. Clinton County – 4-0 50 6
6. Franklin-Simpson – 3-1 32 10
7. Metcalfe County – 4-1 29 7
8. Butler County – 4-0 27 –
9. Glasgow – 2-2 12 5
10. South Warren – 1-2 10 8
Others receiving votes: Warren East 5, Russellville 3, Todd County Central 2, Edmonson County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (8) 2-1 80 1
2. Barren County – 5-1 72 2
3. Greenwood – 4-0 64 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 5-0 56 4
5. Russellville – 3-0 40 8
6. Metcalfe County – 3-3 30 6
7. Butler County – 3-0 29 9
8. Monroe County – 3-2 23 5
9. Logan County – 3-1 13 –
10. South Warren – 1-4 9 7
Others receiving votes: Russell County 8, Clinton County 7, Edmonson County 6, Cumberland County 3.