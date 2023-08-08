MORGANTOWN – Momentum has been on the Butler County football team’s side the last few years.
The Bears finished 8-3 last year, the most wins in a season since 2016 and finished with a second straight winning season. The season ended with a disappointing home playoff loss to Murray, however, denying Butler County the chance to win a postseason game for the first time since that 2016 season.
Butler County will have to replace some key pieces, but is confident there are enough pieces returning to keep the momentum rolling as it moves from 2A to 3A.
The biggest loss comes on the offensive side. While junior quarterback Garrett Phelps is back, the Bears lose most of last year’s rushing attack in Brody Hunt and Colton Dunnells – who combined for almost 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.
“Anytime you lose, when you throw Keagen (Grubb) in there, basically 2,300-2,400 yards rushing, that is a big hole to replace,” Butler County coach Brandon Embry said. “We have a lot of key guys coming back. We are changing up the offense a little bit this year.”
There are a plethora of returnees looking to fill the void.
Senior Gage Beasley saw limited action last season and will also be one of main targets in passing attack. Senior Jay Peralta also saw a few snaps last year and will get a bigger role this season, while junior Trevor Joiner returns to football after sitting out the last two years.
Junior Lonnie Phelps and Dillon Hudnall are also in the mix.
“We’ve got five or six guys that carry the load in the running game,” Embry said. “The carries will kind of work itself out – whoever is having a big game on any single night. I feel like we have a balanced attack that can keep defenses off balance because we have so many different guys that can run the ball.”
While the running game will be the focus, Butler County will look for a little more balance with Phelps having a year of experience under his belt.
Phelps will have plenty of options in the passing game including Beasley, Peralta, Will Amos and Tucker DeJarnette.
“Last year we didn’t put a ton on him, didn’t have to,” Embry said. “That’s always good with a young quarterback. The big thing for him was I would tell him to take care of the ball. We don’t need costly turnovers. Keep the chains moving. He did a good job managing the game last year. This year there is going to be more on him in the run game and the pass game.”
The offensive line will be experienced as well. Heath Chaney and Reece Filback are back on the line. Blake Toms is a four-year starter, while Logan Hargrove moves to tackle.
Many of the same names will be on the defensive side, with Embry happy with the depth at all three levels of the defense.
The district schedule will be a little different this season. After about a decade in 2A, Butler County moves to 3A with a new set of district foes. Butler County joins Glasgow, Franklin-Simpson, Adair County and Hart County in a five-team setup, with four advancing to the 3A playoffs.
“I think we are up to this challenge,” Embry said. “It’s going to be different. We’ve been in that same district for years. You kind of get comfortable, so to speak. We are used to planning. You know what they are going to do.
“It will be fun. I like that game-planning aspect of it. Glasgow is a traditional powerhouse. Franklin-Simpson is as well. We are excited for the opportunity in the district.”
Butler County 2023 schedule
• Aug. 18 – vs. Russellville
Aug. 25 – Webster County
Sept. 1 – at Warren Central
Sept. 8 – at Grayson County
Sept. 15 – at Hart County
Sept. 22 – Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 29 – at Bethlehem
Oct. 13 – at Adair County
Oct. 20 – Glasgow
Oct. 27 – Ohio County
• at Logan County