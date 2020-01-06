MORGANTOWN - Butler County's 2019-20 season started against the same team the previous season ended against -- District 12 foe Edmonson County.
The two meetings didn't end the same, however. On Dec. 6, instead of leaving the gym following a season-ending loss, the Bears walked out victorious.
"I know a few guys on the team that played last year were mad, so we wanted to get revenge this year," senior center Parker Rice said.
Butler County won again four days later in its next contest and again three days after that, and then kept winning. Now, the Bears' 9-1 record is the best in Region 3.
"We went into that game (last year) expecting to win, so I think probably there was a little bit of a chip on our shoulder," Butler County head coach Calvin Dockery said, "and I do think finding a way to battle that game out and win that game (on Dec. 6) probably has helped spur some of the success we've seen."
Dockery, a 1988 Butler County graduate now in his eighth season at the helm in Morgantown, believes the biggest difference came before the 73-64 win over the Wildcats, though.
The loss in the District 12 semifinals last year marked the second straight year his team missed out on the Region 3 Tournament. Jaden Hurt and Justin Elms -- the 2018-19 team's second- and third-leading scorers -- graduated, and his players heard the doubt from outside entering the season.
"I think the biggest thing was these guys decided this summer that they weren't going to listen to all of the noise, because the noise on the outside was we didn't have much coming back, we were young, inexperienced and they just put in the work," Dockery said. "They decided they were going to try to make this something worth working for, and so far they've done a pretty good job."
The Bears are young -- only one of the team's top five scorers is a senior -- but it hasn't mattered through much of the early going. Sophomores Solomon Flener (9.2 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game) and Jagger Henderson (6.7, 2.7) and juniors Hayden Hodge (8.7, 3.7) and Leevi McMillin (7.7, 5.9) make up the team's second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-leading scorers and rebounders.
"In the offseason, we worked really hard to try to strive to be the best. Coach told us in the beginning of the season he thought we could be one of the best teams he's ever coached if we worked for it," McMillan, a 6-foot-1 forward, said. "We worked hard all offseason to try to be the best we could, and so far it's paid off for us."
Dockery points to the Bears' togetherness as one of their biggest strengths, especially in his sophomore class, which makes up 54 percent of the roster. Despite the youth, he likes the experience they've gotten playing together in AAU.
"They've gone to Fort Wayne and they've gone to Atlanta, and they've been beaten several times, but I think that right there has served them well," he said. "They're not intimidated by upperclassmen."
Butler County's leader is a senior, however. Rice has provided 22.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game and, at 6-foot-6, he's also the Bears' biggest threat from beyond the arc. Rice has connected on 44.4 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted this season. Butler County's most experienced player has seen the cohesion with this year's group.
"We've had a good team the past several years and it just hasn't clicked and this year we're finally clicking," he said.
Rice was the only current player on the roster for Butler County in the 2016-17 season, when it made its last trip to the Region 3 Tournament and reached the semifinals, and Dockery believes that's helped the team's start as well.
"He's the only one that has it fresh on his mind and he hasn't had a chance to get back there since, and I think his drive is part of what's pushing this along," Dockery said. "He wants an opportunity to get back there and have another shot at it."
The 9-1 start is the best the program has seen since before the 1997-98 season -- the first that records are available for on the KHSAA website. The Bears haven't had a 20-win season since 2012-13, when Dockery was in his first season as the team's head coach.
This season, so far, has shown signs of growth to a Butler County program still aiming for its first region title. The Bears haven't been blowing everybody out during the stretch -- they've won by an average of 11.7 points and have five single-digit victories -- but the 9-1 record includes five wins over teams the Bears lost to in the most recent meeting.
One of those -- a 51-48 overtime win over McLean County, which beat the Bears 72-63 in their next-to-last regular-season game last year -- felt a little different from the seven victories before.
"I think that kind of solidified in their mind that, hey, we really are a decent team, now lets see what we can do."
What followed was the only blemish so far this season -- a 68-53 loss at Boyle County on Dec. 30. Butler County got in a double-digit deficit in its next game against Metcalfe County, but ended up winning 69-67. The fight, in victory and defeat, is something Dockery believes is different than he's seen coaching in years past.
"Going to Boyle County and playing a very good Boyle County team, I felt like, when we walked out of that gym, they still knew in their mind we are a pretty good team. We didn't show up today, but we're a pretty good team," he said. "I've had teams in the past that would go and play a game as poorly as we played that night, and probably would have been beat by 25 or 30, and so, to me, that said a lot to me that they kept fighting and battling all the way through that game."
Butler County will face possibly its biggest test yet when it travels Breckinridge County on Tuesday to face a Fighting Tigers' team with the third-best record in Region 3 and a 7-0 mark against region opponents, but with 18 games still remaining on the regular-season schedule after that, Dockery is keeping things in perspective.
"It is a good measuring stick. We'll see where we are," he said. "Hopefully we're a little further along than we think we are, but it'll give us a good idea definitely of where we need to move toward. We're not even really halfway through our season yet. I tell the kids all the time, 'We've got a lot of room to improve.' "
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.