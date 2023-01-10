Prep roundup Button boosts Spartans over ACS By the Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jan 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryce Button tallied 16 points to lead host South Warren to a 65-45 boys’ basketball win Monday over Allen County-Scottsville.Justin Posey added 12 points and Andrew Linhardt had nine points, while Wells Bratcher finished with 10 rebounds for the host Spartans.South Warren (13-2) is set to host District 14 rival Greenwood on Friday. Robert Robledo had 12 points to lead ACS. Chase Ross added 11 points, and Jordan Turner chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds.ACS (1-12) was scheduled to host Russell County on Tuesday. GirlsBarren County 47, Apollo 37Abigail Varney scored 27 points to lead visiting Barren County to a 47-37 win over Apollo on Monday.Katie Murphy added eight points, and Katie Gearlds finished with six points and 10 rebounds for the Trojanettes.Barren County (13-4) was slated to host Monroe County on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Warren Allen County-scottsville Barren County Apollo Warren Bryce Button Sport Basketball Rebound Point Spartan Ross Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you