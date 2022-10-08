Visiting South Warren piled up 506 yards of total offense in the Spartans’ 27-13 football victory over McCracken County on Friday night in Paducah.
Spartans quarterback Bryce Button was 10-of-16 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown, plus ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns in 12 carries.
Jace Cutrona led South Warren (4-3) with 127 rushing yards and a touchdown. Keegan Milby had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, Eli Carter added three catches for 63 yards and Bailey Shoemaker tallied two catches for 60 yards. Spartans backup quarterback Griffin Reynolds was 2-of-2 passing for 79 yards.
Defensively, De’Shawn Bridges and KJ Hardesty led South with five tackles each.
South Warren is back in action Friday at home against Class 5A, District 2 rival Christian County.
Green County 44, Warren Central 40
Host Green County scored the go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left to nip Warren Central 44-40 on Friday.
Deanglo Patterson scored three touchdowns for Warren Central, including a 43-yard TD reception from quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime – one of two touchdown catches for Patterson – and an 89-yard scoring run.
Demetrius Barnett had a 16-yard touchdown run on a reverse, Kangakole Jean Aime recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Kayuma Jean Aime scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Warren Central (3-4) hosts Class 3A, District 2 rival Franklin-Simpson this coming Friday.
Owensboro Catholic 35, Butler County 12
Visiting Owensboro Catholic prevailed 35-12 in a matchup of Class 2A, District 2 rivals Thursday.
Butler County’s Brody Hunt ran for 74 yards and a touchdown, and Colton Dunnells added 47 rushing yards.
Bears quarterback Garrett Phelps was 9-of-17 passing for 95 yards and a touchdown. Keagen Grubb finished with five catches for 48 yards and a score.
Carson Miller tallied a team-high 12 tackles, Beasley had 10 tackles and an interception,
Devin Poston had 10 tackles and Dunnells finished with nine tackles and an interception.
Butler County (5-2 overall, 1-2 district) visits district foe Todd County Central this coming Friday.