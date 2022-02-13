Bowling Green senior guard Turner Buttry scored 28 points to lead the Purples to an 85-77 boys' basketball win over host Lyon County in the Lyon County Classic on Saturday.
Makayelus Wardlow added 17 points, Deuce Bailey had 16 points and Elijah Starks tallied a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Mason Ritter chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds for the Purples.
Bowling Green (22-4) is back in action Tuesday at home against North Hardin.
Greenwood 83, Calloway County 59
Cade Stinnett scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Greenwood to an 83-59 win over Calloway County on Saturday in the Lyon County Classic.
Aaron Brown added 20 points and six rebounds, Brakton Stinnett finished with 17 points and six boards, and Lofton Howard tallied 12 points and six rebounds for the Gators in the win.
Greenwood (22-3) visits District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday.
Warren Central 67, Louisville Central 34
Damarion Walkup posted team highs of 18 points and six rebounds to lead host Warren Central to a 67-34 win over Louisville Central on Saturday.
Kade Unseld added 12 points, Jaiden Lawrence had 11 points and Chappelle Whitney had nine points for the Dragons in the win.
Warren Central (18-3) hosts District 14 rival Greenwood on Monday.
South Warren 53, Franklin-Simpson 52
South Warren's Ty Price sank the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left to lead host South Warren to a 53-52 win over Franklin-Simpson on Saturday.
No game statistics were available.
South Warren (12-14) hosts Clinton County on Monday.
Franklin-Simpson (15-7) hosts Warren East on Tuesday.
Glasgow 53, ACS 49
Jackson Poland scored 22 points to lead host Glasgow to a 53-49 win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Ashton Cerwinske added 10 points, Sam Bowling had nine points and five assists, and John Carter Myers pulled down 10 rebounds for the Scotties in the win.
Colton Costello and Jordan Turner each scored 14 points to lead the Patriots.
Glasgow (11-12 overall, 4-2 district) hosts Cumberland County on Tuesday.
ACS (6-21, 2-4) hosts Greenwood on Tuesday.
Girls
DuPont Manual 63, Bowling Green 60
Jakayla Thomson rang up a double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead DuPont Manual to a 63-60 win over Bowling Green in the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout on Saturday at Louisville Butler.
Sydne Tolbert added 18 points for the Lady Crimsons in the win.
Tanaya Bailey had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Purples. Meadow Tisdale added 16 points and eight rebounds, LynKaylah James had 14 points and Saniyah Shelton finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Bowling Green (20-6) visits Central Hardin on Tuesday.
Monroe County 74, Greenwood 63
Ella Massingille scored 29 points to boost host Monroe County to a 74-63 win over Greenwood on Saturday.
Gracie Veach added 22 points and Paisley Ford had 17 points for the Lady Falcons in the win.
Leia Trinh had 29 points, Kayla Grant tallied 19 points and Olivia Lowell had eight points for the Lady Gators.
Greenwood (15-11) visits District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday.
John Hardin 68, Warren Central 48
Visiting John Hardin claimed a 68-48 win over Warren Central on Saturday.
Jordyn Downey had 20 points to lead the host Lady Dragons. Aida Akhmedova added 13 points and Kaylyn Keener had 11 points.
Warren Central (3-16) hosts District 14 rival Greenwood on Monday.
ACS 50, Glasgow 37
Visiting Allen County-Scottsville claimed a 50-37 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Saturday.
Ashton Botts had 15 points, Khloe Hale tallied 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Mia Cassady had nine points for the Lady Scotties in the loss.
ACS (12-14, 3-3) visits Butler County on Monday.
Glasgow (10-13, 0-6) hosts Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Butler County 56, University Heights 34
Taylin Clark scored 15 points to lead host Butler County to a 56-34 win over University Heights on Saturday.
Gracie Cardwell added 14 points and Taylor Leach had 10 points for the Lady Bears in the win.
Butler County (22-2) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Edmonson County 46, Adair County 39
Cariann Williams scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace visiting Edmonson County to a 46-39 win over Adair County on Saturday.
Lily Jane Vincent added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Paige Wolfe tallied 10 points and Annie Kiper had nine points for the Lady Cats in the win.
Edmonson County (10-16) visits District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Monday.