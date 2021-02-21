Bowling Green's one-two punch of Turner Buttry and Isaiah Mason helped propel the Purples to a 70-54 win over Fern Creek on Saturday in the Marshall County Hoopfest.
Buttry, a junior who has committed to Eastern Kentucky, tallied a game-high 25 points. Mason, a senior who has signed with Northern Kentucky, added 22 points in the win for the state-ranked No. 6 Purples.
Jaxson Banks chipped in with nine points for Bowling Green (12-1), which is next set to host Ballard on Friday.
Darrius Washington, a Western Carolina signee, led Fern Creek (5-4) with 22 points.
Marshall County 63, Greenwood 56
Host Marshall County got a 24-point outing from Cole Mills in Saturday's 63-56 win over Greenwood in the Marshall County Hoopfest.
Marc Grant scored 20 points to lead Greenwood (8-8). Aaron Brown added 13 points for the Gators, who are next slated to host Christian County on Tuesday.
Riley Smith tallied 12 points and Quinn Smith had 11 for Marshall County (4-7).
Barren County 73, Apollo 31
Taye Poynter tallied a game-high 24 points to lead Barren County to a 73-31 win over Apollo at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Saturday.
Mason Griggs finished with 19 points for the Trojans.
Barren County (14-4) is next scheduled to host Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Boyle County 86, ACS 74
Luke Imfeld scored a game-high 27 points to lead Boyle County past Allen County-Scottsville 86-74 in the Ted Cook Classic on Saturday at South Laurel.
Mason Shirley paced ACS with 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jax Cooper added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Trace McIntyre also hit double-digit scoring with 12 points for the Patriots.
ACS (10-4) is slated to host Warren East on Monday.
Hagan Webb added 16 points and Owen Barnes had 11 for Boyle County (11-1).
McLean County 49, Edmonson County 38
McLean County topped Edmonson County 49-38 in the Independence Bank Classic on Saturday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Chaz Wilson tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Edmonson County (5-6).
The Wildcats are next scheduled to visit Breckinridge County on Monday.
Girls
DuPont Manual 65, Bowling Green 56
Madison Brittle scored a game-high 22 points to lead DuPont Manual to a 65-56 win over Bowling Green in the Coin Flip Classic on Saturday at Bullitt East.
LynKaylah James notched a double-double for Bowling Green with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Bennett added 12 points and Emma Huskey had 11 for the Lady Purples.
Bowling Green (8-7) returns to action Tuesday at Bethlehem.
Kennedy Lee chipped in 11 points and Ayanna Stroud had 10 for DuPont Manual (5-2).
