Bowling Green's Turner Buttry tallied 25 points and Elijah Starks posted a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds as the Purples claimed a 72-64 boys' basketball win over host Owensboro on Tuesday.
Deuce Bailey added 14 points, and Makayelus Wardlow had 13 points in the win.
Bowling Green (21-4) visits Lyon County on Saturday.
South Warren 69, Russellville 64
South Warren's Ty Price finished with 27 points to lead the visiting Spartans past Russellville 69-64 on Tuesday.
South Warren (11-12) was set to host District 14 rival Warren Central on Wednesday.
Russellville (6-12) visits District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Glasgow 68, ACS 56
Ashton Cerwinske scored 22 points to lead visiting Glasgow to a 68-56 win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Christian Wenskoski hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points, Sam Bowling had 11 points and Jackson Poland added seven assists for the Scotties.
Colton Costello (17 points) and Jackson Morris (12 points) both tied career single-game scoring highs for the Patriots in the loss.
ACS (6-19 overall, 2-3 district) visits Portland (Tenn.) on Friday.
Glasgow (10-12, 3-2) hosts ACS on Saturday.
Girls
Butler County 56, South Warren 55, OT
Gracie Cardwell scored 28 points to lead host Butler County to a 56-55 overtime win against South Warren on Tuesday.
Mila Munrath and Lydia Frank each had 12 points, McLaine Hudson had 11 points and Gracie Cardwell finished with nine points and seven rebounds for the Spartans in the loss.
South Warren (9-13) was slated to host district rival Warren Central on Wednesday.
Butler County (20-2) visits District 12 rival Edmonson County on Friday.
Logan County 55, Warren East 44
Nora Epley scored 14 points to pace visiting Logan County to a 55-44 win over Warren East on Tuesday.
Gracie Borders added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Emily Borders had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Cougars in the win.
Natalie Harrell scored 12 points to lead the host Lady Raiders.
Logan County (17-10) visits District 13 rival Todd County Central on Friday.
Warren East (5-18) visits Campbellsville on Saturday.
Ohio County 46, Greenwood 44
Visiting Ohio County held on for a 46-44 win over Greenwood on Tuesday.
Leia Trinh scored 26 points to lead the Lady Gators in the loss.
Greenwood (15-9) visits Hart County on Friday.
ACS 48, Glasgow 46
Jayleigh Steenbergen matched her career high with 18 points to lift host Allen County-Scottsville to a 48-46 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Ashton Botts had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Khloe Hale and Mia Cassady had 10 points each for the Lady Scotties in the loss.
ACS (11-13, 2-3) visits Portland (Tenn.) on Friday.
Glasgow (9-12, 0-5) visits Caverna on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 50, Barren County 47
Visiting Franklin-Simpson earned a 50-47 win over Barren County on Tuesday.
Raven Ennis scored 15 points, Macy Lockhart had 12 points and Abigail Varney finished with 11 points for the Trojanettes in the loss.
Barren County (16-6) hosts LaRue County on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson (15-3) hosts District 13 rival Russellville on Friday.