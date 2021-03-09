Bowling Green's Turner Buttry buried five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points in the host Purples' 90-54 win over District 14 rival Warren East in boys' basketball action Monday night.
Jacobi Huddleston tallied a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds for Bowling Green (17-2 overall, 5-0 District 14), which had five players finish in double-digit scoring. Connor Cooper added 13 points, while Isaiah Mason and Jaxon Flanary chipped in 11 points apiece.
The Purples, ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press state poll, are scheduled to visit Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Devaughn Williams had 12 points and Isaiah Andrews added 11 for the Raiders. Warren East (4-9, 0-5) is next slated to play at Cumberland County on Friday.
Casey County 79, Foundation Christian 39
Visiting Casey County claimed a 79-39 win over Foundation Christian Academy on Monday.
Chaze Huff tallied 18 points and Landon Copass added a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Falcons in the loss.
FCA (0-16) was slated to play at Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Girls
Bowling Green 61, McLean County 37
Meadow Tisdale and LynKaylah James both contributed double-doubles as host Bowling Green topped McLean County 61-37 on Monday.
Tisdale finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds, while James had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Tanaya Bailey added nine points for the Lady Purples, who have won four straight games.
Bowling Green (12-10) next travels to Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 51, Todd County Central 23
Hadley Turner's double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds helped host Franklin-Simpson claim a 51-23 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Monday.
Kate Norwood added 13 points for the Lady Wildcats in the win. Franklin-Simpson (11-6, 5-1) hosts Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Abby Williams finished with nine points to lead TCC.
Glasgow 53, Edmonson County 44
Khloe Hale totaled 16 points to lift homestanding Glasgow to a 53-44 win over Edmonson County on Monday.
Anzley Adwell added 14 points and Mia Cassady had 11 points for the Lady Scotties. Glasgow (9-10) next travels to face Green County on Thursday.
Katie Lindsey had 12 points to lead the Lady Cats, who also got 11 points apiece from Macie McCombs and Lily Jane Vincent.
Edmonson County (5-12) hosts Campbellsville on Tuesday.
Logan County 35, Trigg County 33
Kadyn Costello scored a team-high seven points to boost host Logan County to a 35-33 win over Trigg County on Monday.
Logan County (4-21) is back in action Wednesday at District 13 rival Todd County Central.
