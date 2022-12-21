Ryleigh Campbell tallied a team-high 13 points to lead Bowling Green's girls' basketball team to a 54-37 win against Pikeville in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament on Tuesday at Bullitt East High School in Mt. Washington.
Meadow Tisdale and Tanaya Bailey added 12 points each in the win. The Lady Purples have won four straight games.
Bowling Green (7-1) was set to take on Ryle in the Queen of the Commonwealth on Wednesday.
Corbin 93, Greenwood 79
Corbin claimed a 93-79 win over Greenwood in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament Tuesday at Bullitt East.
Leia Trinh led the Lady Gators with 26 points in the loss. Jojo McCorkle added a career-high 21 points – including five 3-pointers – and Jessica Peterson finished with nine points.
Greenwood (5-3) was slated to continue play in the Queen of the Commonwealth on Wednesday.
Russellville 63, ACS 51
Lareesha Cawthorn posted a double-double with game highs of 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead visiting Russellville to a 63-51 win against Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Cawthorn also topped the Lady Panthers with five steals and two blocks. Brinley Mason added 16 points and A'miyah Collier tallied 12 points, three assists and four steals in the win.
Russellville (2-5) faces Lincoln County in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27 at Warren Central.
Jayleigh Steenbergen scoed 12 points to lead ACS (2-4). Avery Morris added 10 points, three assists and three steals, Allison Ford scored 10 points and Jaylee Covington had nine points and six rebounds.
ACS is set to host Todd County Central on Thursday.
Russell County 39, Warren Central 27
Russell County picked up a 39-27 win over Warren Central in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Kennedee Robinson led the Lady Dragons with 10 points and eight rebounds. Jaliyah Bailey added nine points and Briana Frausto grabbed nine rebounds.
Warren Central (3-9) dropped a 56-31 decision to Union (Va.) on Wednesday in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic. The Lady Dragons will wrap up play in the tournament on Thursday.
Boys
Warren East 60, Grayson County 32
Isaiah Andrews finished with 22 points and five rebounds to lead Warren East to a 60-32 win against Grayson County in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday at Ohio County.
Roger Duncan added 10 points and five rebounds for the Raiders in the win.
Warren East (5-3) was slated to continue play in the tournament Wednesday against Breckinridge County.
Russellville 65, White House 56
Octavious McKeage tallied 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Russellville to a 65-56 win over host White House (Tenn.) in the White House Shootout on Tuesday.
El McMurry also scored 14 points, and Nick Woodard and Jayden Russell finished with 13 points each for the Panthers in the win.
Russellville (3-5) was set to continue play in the tournament Wednesday against White House-Heritage (Tenn.).