South Warren's Eli Capps went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a pair of runs to lead the host Spartans to a 6-3 baseball win over Franklin-Simpson on Wednesday.
Riley Saxton added a 2-for-4 day with two doubles and an RBI, and Drew Wolfram was 2-for-4. Ethan Reynolds tallied a double and an RBI, and Dalton Sisson also drove in a run.
Sisson earned the win in relief, tossing three innings and allowing just an unearned run. He struck out four batters.
Dalton Fiveash was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Chase Wilson added an RBI for the Wildcats in the loss.
South Warren (10-10) is back in action Friday at home against Barren County.
Franklin-Simpson (13-11) is at District 13 rival Russellville on Friday.
Glasgow 17, Cumberland County 9
Glasgow's Camron Hayden went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs to boost the host Scotties to a 17-9 win over Cumberland County on Wednesday.
Jackson Poland was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIS, Zachary Poole went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Ashton Cerwinske was 2-for-3 and Connor Davis was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Weston Carroll added an RBI in the win.
Poland picked up the win in relief, allowing three runs (one earned) over five innings. He struck out five.
Glasgow (13-10) will face Pikeville in the All 'A' state tournament Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.