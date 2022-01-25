PREP ROUNDUP Cardwell leads Lady Bears to OT win Daily News Jan 25, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gracie Cardwell had a game-high 21 points to boost host Butler County to a 70-64 overtime victory over Metcalfe County in girls' basketball Monday.Jaelyn Taylor added 19 points, Taylor Leach tallied 14 points, Taylin Clark finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, and Jenna Phelps also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lady Bears.Kassady London scored 18 points, Anna Blythe had 14 points and Braelyn Davis scored 10 points for Metcalfe County. Butler County (15-1) has won nine straight games and returns to action Friday at home against District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville).Edmonson County 49, Clinton County 46Annie Kiper scored 20 points to lead host Edmonson County to a 49-46 win over Clinton County on Monday.Lily Jane Vincent tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Edmonson County (7-12) was set to visit Logan County on Tuesday.BoysBarren County 68, Monroe County 34Mason Griggs scored 18 points to pace host Barren County to a 68-34 win over District 15 rival Monroe County on Monday.Aden Nyekan had 15 points and nine rebounds, Taye Poynter scored 12 points and Eli Brooks tallied a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans in the win.Barren County (9-9 overall, 3-1 District 15) hosts district rival Glasgow on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Butler County Metcalfe County Edmonson County Clinton County Barren County Monroe County Recommended for you