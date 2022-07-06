Warren East junior designated hitter Chase Carver heads home from third base while watching teammate Braylen Lee’s triple land in the outfield against Clinton County during East’s 9-0 win in the Region 4 semifinals May 25 at Nick Denes Field.
Warren East junior designated hitter Chase Carver heads home from third base while watching teammate Braylen Lee’s triple land in the outfield against Clinton County during East’s 9-0 win in the Region 4 semifinals May 25 at Nick Denes Field.
Warren East’s Chase Carver opted to get the recruiting process over, announcing that he has committed to Bellarmine University in Louisville.
Carver, an infielder and pitcher for Warren East, is expected to officially sign this fall.
“I’m thrilled,” Carver said. “It’s a good opportunity for me. Close to home, it’s a Division I baseball school so you can’t ask for much better than that. I’m really humbled and blessed and thankful.”
Carver said Bellarmine expressed interest early in the recruiting process, making it easy to give them a quick decision.
“I’d been talking to them for a little while and I waited until this summer to see if anything else opened up,” Carver said. “I kind of realized quickly that it was a really good offer and it’s where I want to be. It’s a great school, great academics, a great baseball team. I felt like I wasn’t going to waste my time with anything else. I just want to go on and commit.”
He said he is also excited to be part of a program that is making a transition to Division I athletics.
“They just turned D1, so I love being part of the first few years, set a standard with the team there,” Carver said. “It will be awesome, a great opportunity for me.”
Carver was a big part of Warren East’s run to the Region 4 title game. He led the Raiders with a .342 average, with three homers, nine doubles and 11 stolen bases in 13 attempts. He finished 7-2 on the mound with a 2.30 ERA, striking out a team-leading 50 batters in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
He said he is happy to have his decision out of the way and ready to focus on his senior year.
“Now I can sit back and relax and let the game come to me,” Carver said. “Before I was kind of worried about colleges noticing me and so on and so forth. Now that I know where I am going, senior year I can work my tail off and relax. I think everybody will play better if they are more relaxed, so now I can play more relaxed and see how senior year goes.”
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.