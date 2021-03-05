The Warren Central boys’ basketball put up its most complete performance of the season with a dominating 64-42 win over LaRue County on Friday at Warren Central High School.
Jace Carver paced the offense and Warren Central’s defense held LaRue County to 18 points in the second half to make it three straight wins for the Dragons.
With a week left in the regular season, Warren Central coach William Unseld said his team is starting to come together and Friday’s win was a big step in the right direction.
“I have been tickled with them for the last week and a half,” Unseld said. “We’ve had great practices and they are starting to get it at the right time. They are starting to figure it out. We are not having those crazy turnovers like we’ve had. I’ve been happy with them. Even in some of the losses, we played three good quarters and would fall apart in the fourth. They are starting to value the ball and they are playing better.”
LaRue County (13-2) entered the game with its only loss to No. 3 Elizabethtown, but the Dragons led for most of the night -- using a strong second half to pull away.
Carver scored 11 points in the second quarter -- including three 3-pointers -- to help Warren Central (7-5) build a 30-24 halftime advantage.
The Hawks never threatened in the second half. Warren Central held LaRue County to six points in the third, stretched the lead to 44-30 and continued to pull away in the final period.
The Dragons shot 50 percent from the field -- 6-for-19 from 3-point range -- and committed six turnovers.
LaRue County shot 38 percent -- 2-for-15 from 3 -- and committed 16 turnovers.
“I am happy with the way the kids are playing,” Unseld said. “They are playing well. They have worked hard and I am happy for them.
“They are starting to play well. They have been fun to watch and they have been fun to coach. Now they are learning how to win.”
Carver finished with a game-high 20 points, while Omari Glover and Damarion Walkup added nine points each.
“It’s very nice for us,” Carver said. “We’ve had our ups and downs this year, so it feels good to get this big win. Two weeks before the tournament, this carries big momentum for us. We showed out in the second half and we’ve been struggling in the second half defensively. We picked up our ‘A’ game this game and we got it done today.”
Warren Central is scheduled to return to action at Adair County at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
LCHS 12 12 6 12 -- 42
WCHS 12 18 14 20 -- 64
LC - Childress 11, Boley 8, Belton 8, Self 6, Bowen 5, Trumbo 2, Davis 2.
WC - Carver 20, Walkup 9, Glover 9, Lawrence 7, Villafuerte 6, Farley 6, Unseld 5, Whitney 2.
