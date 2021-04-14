Warren East sophomore Chase Carver fired a one-hit shutout to lead the host Raiders to a 12-0 win in five innings against Warren Central in District 14 baseball action on Tuesday.
Carver allowed just a hit and a walk while striking out 12 batters to earn the complete-game victory. At the plate, Carver was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Also for the Raiders, Drake Young went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and two RBIs, Caiden Murrell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base, and Colton Edwards was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Austin Comer added an RBI for Warren East (6-3, 2-0 District 14). The Raiders are back in action Thursday at Edmonson County.
Warren Central (0-7, 0-2) next hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
South Warren 8, Greenwood 6
Tanner Graves went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to pace visiting South Warren to an 8-6 win over Greenwood on Tuesday.
Dane Isable added a home run as part of a 2-for-4 day, driving in two runs and stealing two bases in the win. Kobe Martin was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Austin Flynn added an RBI for the Spartans. Flynn picked up the save with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Starter Coleman House earned the win, allowing six runs in four innings. He struck out four.
South Warren (5-3, 2-0) next plays at Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Greenwood (5-6, 0-2) is back in action Friday at Cumberland County.
Barren County 14, Monroe County 3
Taye Poyner and Brennan Hicks each went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead visiting Barren County to a 14-3 win in six innings over Monroe County on Tuesday.
Poynter tallied a triple, a stolen base and three runs scored, while Hicks finished with a double and scored a run in the win.
Also for the Trojans, Blaine Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Jameson Buie went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, and Gavin McCord and Cody Moore drove in two runs apiece. Blake Cook chipped in with an RBI and stole a base.
Moore earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing three runs off three hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out four.
Barren County (6-1) is back in action Friday at home against Warren East.
Glasgow 18, Allen County-Scottsville 6
John Myers went 4-for-5 with three RBIs to lead Glasgow’s 19-hit attack in Tuesday’s 18-6 win over host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Tyler Lane was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Cole Stephens went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the win. Camron Hayden was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Cole Bunch and Easton Jessie each went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Jackson Poland added two RBIs for the Scotties.
Tyler Lane earned the win, allowing five runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six.
Glasgow (5-2, 2-0 District 15) next hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
ACS (1-5, 0-1) travels to Warren Central on Thursday.
Logan County 9, Todd County Central 1
Logan County’s Connor Binkley homered and drove in three runs as host Logan County topped Todd County Central 9-1 on Tuesday.
Davin Yates was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, Macon Barrow went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Wyatt Blake was 2-for-3 for the Cougars. Jaxon Hendrix added an RBI in the win.
Blake Wood earned the win, allowing one unearned run off two hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.
Logan County (3-5, 1-0 District 13) is back in action Friday against Nelson County in the Kelly Russell Classic at Russellville.
Softball
Barren County 18, Monroe County 1
Visiting Barren County needed just four innings to claim an 18-1 win over Monroe County on Tuesday.
Allie Anderson connected for two home runs and drove in seven runs for the Trojanettes. Mary Schalk was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Lara Simmons went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Lilie Broady was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Also for Barren, Ashley Hammer was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Katie Murphy went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases. Kynlee Sentle chipped in with an RBI.
Broady earned the win, allowing one run off two hits in four innings with eight strikeouts.
Barren County (8-0, 3-0 District 15) was slated to host Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Franklin-Simpson 6, Russellville 5
Franklin-Simpson’s Gracie Arnemann homered and drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate as the host Lady Wildcats nipped Russellville 6-5 on Tuesday.
Kaeleigh Tuck was 3-for-4 with a double, Allie Utley drove in two runs and Hanna Arthur added an RBI in the win. Utley earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief. She struck out three.
Franklin-Simpson (4-5, 1-0 District 13) next visits Bowling Green on Thursday.
Russellville (7-2, 0-1) hosts Glasgow on Thursday.
Logan County 12, Todd County Central 2
Host Logan County took down Todd County Central 12-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
Shelby Gettings was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while teammate Hailey Collins went 3-for-3 with a stolen base, three runs scored and an RBI in the win.
Also for the Lady Cougars, Kaylin Page was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Abby Hinton drove in two runs, and Grayce Mefford, Ali Garrett and Shayla Johnson finished with an RBI apiece.
Johnson earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) in five innings. She struck out four.
Logan County (5-6, 1-0 District 13) next visits Glasgow on Friday.