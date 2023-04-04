Chase Carver had a pair of doubles and four RBIs to lead Warren East past Countryside (Fla.) 7-3 on Monday.
Braylen Lee and Kavien Hinton added RBIs for Warren East (6-3), while Drake Young scored two runs.
Tanner Goad allowed two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings to earn the win for the Raiders.
Bowling Green 5, Taylor County 4, 8 inn.
Dillon Maners had two hits and an RBI as Bowling Green outlasted Boyle County in eight innings at the Taylor County Farm Bureau Insurance Turf Classic on Monday.
Grayson Newman and Max Buchanon also had RBIs for Bowling Green (5-4), while Peyton Henderson struck out seven over seven innings to earn the win. Eli Kries pitched the eighth to close it out and earn the save.
Glasgow 6, Madison (Ohio) 1
Brayden Emmitt tossed a complete-game three-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead the Scotties to the win at the Fort Walton (Fla.) Beach Bash on Monday.
Weston Carroll had two doubles and two RBIs for Glasgow (3-5). Connor Davis added two hits and Christian Wenskoski finished with two runs scored.
Logan County 15, East Robertson (Tenn.) 9
Harper Butler and Davin Yates both homered to lead the Cougars to a road win on Monday.
Isaac Stanley added three RBIs for Logan County (3-5), while Chance Sweeney had two hits and two RBIs and Montgomery Milam added a hit and two RBIs.
Softball
Warren East 3,
Gilbert (S.C) 2;
Warren East 6, Copley (Ohio) 1
The Lady Raiders picked up a pair of wins at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on Monday.
In the win over Gilbert, Madison Hymer had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs to lead Warren East (9-4).
Autumn Brooks tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.
Haylie Brasel had three hits and two RBIs in the win over Copley. Addison Lee had two hits, while Hymer scored three runs.
Brooks earned the win with a complete game, allowing 12 hits with four strikeouts.
South Warren 8-5, Taylor County 0-6
The Spartans split a pair at Tate on Monday, getting a shutout in game one while suffering the first loss of the season in the second game.
Kendall Willingham tossed five innings of one-hit ball to earn the win in the first game for South Warren (11-1). Kinleigh Russell, Hope White and McLaine Hudson had two hits each in the win.
Hudson had three hits in the second game, while Jenna Lindsey added two hits.
Edmonson County 7, Clinton County 5
Makayla Hogg had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Lady Cats past visiting Clinton County on Monday.
Annie Kiper added two hits and two runs scored for Edmonson County (5-3), while Addie Childress added two hits and a run scored.
Julie Norris earned the win, allowing 11 hits with five strikeouts over seven innings.