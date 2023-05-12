Warren East senior Chase Carver and junior Tray Price each homered as the visiting Raiders claimed a 10-0 baseball win over Ohio County on Thursday.
Carver finished with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a solo home run, while Price went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Also for the Raiders, William Alexander was 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored three runs, Trevor Hudnall drove in three runs, Kavien Hinton hit a double and tallied two RBIs, and Caiden Murrell added an RBI.
On the mound, Carver and Wyatt Nesbitt combined for a three-hit shutout. Carver, a Bellarmine signee, worked the first five innings to earn the save. He allowed no runs off two hits and a walk while striking out four batters. Nesbitt pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs off one hit and one walk while also fanning four.
Warren East (24-7) closes out the regular season Saturday at South Warren.
Bowling Green 3, Glasgow 2
Reid Buser went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace visiting Bowling Green to a 3-2 win over Glasgow on Thursday.
Ethan Madison went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored two runs, Luke Idlett was 2-for-3 with a double, and Ben Davenport added an RBI in the win.
Drew Isenberg started and got a no-decision after pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Max Buchanon pitched the final five innings to earn the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off five hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Bowling Green (18-11) was slated to close out the regular season at home Friday against Apollo.
Connor Davis went 2-for-3 to lead the host Scotties. Easton Jessie and Josiah Driver each tallied an RBI.
Glasgow (13-15) opens play in the District 15 tournament semifinals Tuesday against host Barren County.
Franklin-Simpson 3, Greenwood 2
Kody Alexander tallied a 3-for-3 night with a double and two RBIs to lead homestanding Franklin-Simpson to a 3-2 win over Greenwood on Thursday.
Griff Banton also went 3-for-3 for the Wildcats, and Colton Wilson added an RBI.
Gavin Link fired a complete game to earn the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits and a walk while striking out five.
Franklin-Simpson (12-18) was set to host Christian County in the regular-season finale on Friday.
James Russell went 2-for-2 with a double, Zachary Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and Blake Marks tallied an RBI for the Gators.
Greenwood (21-7) opens play in the District 14 tournament semifinals against Bowling Green on Monday at Warren Central.