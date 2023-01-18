220523-sports-Franklin-Simpson at WE 4th Region Tourn_outbound 3.jpg
Warren East junior pitcher Chase Carver works against visiting Franklin-Simpson during the Raiders’ 8-2 win Monday in the Region 4 Baseball Tournament quarterfinals.

 Joseph Barkoff/For the Daily News

Warren East infielder/pitcher Chase Carver made it official Wednesday, signing to play college baseball for Bellarmine University.

