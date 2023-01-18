Warren East infielder/pitcher Chase Carver made it official Wednesday, signing to play college baseball for Bellarmine University.
Carver signed in front of family and friends at Warren East High School, securing his collegiate plans about two months before opening day.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Carver said. “I’m thrilled. I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m itching to go to college and be a part of that experience and everything. I’m really psyched to get there. This day means a lot.”
Carver said he chose Bellarmine because of location – an easy drive from his home to campus – and because the program expressed interest from the beginning of the recruitment process.
“I visited Bellarmine early my junior year and I liked it,” Carver said. “It was my first visit. I didn’t really know what to expect. I didn’t go on any other visits, but I did talk to some coaches. They were far away and different divisions – JUCO. I decided I wanted to be close to home. It’s a good fit. All of that is there.”
Carver added he’s happy to be part of a program in its Division I infancy.
“I just want to be part of something where I feel like they want me to be there,” Carver said. “They are trying to build a good program and I feel like I contribute. It will be cool. Maybe we will be a good program and we will be in the record books. A lot can happen.”
Carver was a big part of the Raiders run to the Region 4 championship game last season. He led Warren East with 39 hits, scoring 30 runs – second best on the team. On the mound, Carver led Warren East with wins (seven), ERA (2.30) and strikeouts (50).
In the opening round of the District 14 tournament against Greenwood, Carver threw a complete game with nine strikeouts. Carver added a win in Warren East’s 8-2 win over Franklin-Simpson in the opening round of the Region 4 tournament.
Carver said the Bellarmine staff has indicated he will get a chance to be a two-way player in college – pitching while also playing in the field and hitting on non-pitching days.
“It will be a lot more fun knowing I can go and do two things,” Carver said. “I really like to pitch. I really like to play. Just having that opportunity, that schedule, is pretty awesome.”
Carver added he’s happy to have this progress and eager to start his final season at Warren East.
“It’s pretty comforting knowing I can focus now on the high school season, my senior year,” Carver said. “We want to go out with a bang. We’ve got a good team. I’m excited to get out there. It lifts the burden off my shoulders. I’m really excited to get out there and play my senior year.”