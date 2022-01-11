Cassady leads Lady Scotties to OT win By the Daily News Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mia Cassady scored 17 points to lead visiting Glasgow to a 48-47 overtime victory over Metcalfe County on Monday in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic quarterfinals.Kayla Kirkpatrick added 12 points, Khloe Hale finished with seven points and Ashton Botts had six points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Lady Scotties.Glasgow (8-6) returns to action Wednesday against Russellville in the tournament semifinals at Russellville. BoysMetcalfe County 64, Glasgow 51Host Metcalfe County claimed a 64-51 win over Glasgow in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic quarterfinals on Monday.Jackson Poland scored 14 points, Sam Bowling had 13 points and four assists and Ashton Cerwinske scored five points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss for the Scotties.Glasgow (8-6) is set to host LaRue County on Jan. 18.Clinton County 72, Russellville 53 Clinton County picked up a 72-53 win over host Russellville in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic quarterfinals on Monday.Lennon Ries led the Panthers with 12 points in the loss.Layne Steele added 10 points, and Jovari Gamble and Jayden Russell finished with eight points apiece.Russellville (3-8) visits District 13 rival Todd County Central on Friday.Edmonson County 66, Hart County 59Trace Taylor tallied 21 points and seven rebounds to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 66-59 victory over Hart County on Monday.Braden Wall notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Braxton Highbaugh added 11 points in the win for the Wildcats.Edmonson County (8-7) hosts District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Glasgow Metcalfe County Clinton County Russellville Edmonson County Hart County Rebound Sport Basketball Scotties Victory Mia Cassady Recommended for you