Warren Central’s girls’ basketball team needed an offensive spurt.
Caverna had to put together a few more defensive stops.
Both teams needed a win Tuesday in the Warren Central-hosted Vanous Lloyd Christmas Classic.
It was the visiting Lady Colonels who got it, securing a 33-25 victory to snap a seven-game losing streak and move on to a winner’s bracket matchup Wednesday against Russellville.
“That’s always a boost – you get a Christmas break, then you come in and win a Christmas tournament or have a chance to,” Caverna coach Madison Faulkner said. “That gives you more motivation coming into your second round of district play and a little boost and motivation for the rest of the season.”
Warren Central (3-11) entered Tuesday’s matchup short-handed, with starter Jordyn Downey out due to injury and leading scorer Kennedee Robinson significantly slowed by an ankle injury.
Despite trailing the entire game, the Lady Dragons stayed within striking distance throughout. A turnaround jumper by Briana Frausto in the paint pulled Warren Central to within two points at 27-25 with 2:09 to go.
Caverna (2-7) shut the Lady Dragons down from there, winning 50-50 balls down the stretch and denying Central the paint with a pack-line zone. Tavi Gonzalez pushed the Lady Colonels’ lead back to four with an offensive putback, then with less than a minute left Kadence Brown hit a big jumper that put the game away by pushing Caverna’s lead to six points.
The Lady Colonels limited Warren Central to just nine field goals in the game.
“At the start of the game, that was their bread-and-butter – trying to get into the guts of the lane and shoot that little floater or get it to their big girl down low,” Faulkner said. “Once we saw that and adjusted and had pack-line defense, I think they struggled with that a lot.”
The Lady Colonels got a big lift with the return of leading scorer Kaliana Richardson, who entered the day averaging 18 points per game but had missed Caverna’s previous four games.
Richardson didn’t miss a beat in her return, popping a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter and scoring 16 points by halftime as Caverna built a 20-15 lead. Richardson, a senior guard, finished with a game-high 21 points along with 10 rebounds for a double-double.
“She is most of our offense, so that was a big miss for us when she was out,” Faulkner said. “Having her back for this game, you could really tell the difference in our scoring and offensive game.”
Jaliyah Bailey led the Lady Dragons with nine points. Bailey, who also pulled down eight rebounds, scored eight of those points in the second quarter. Aida Akhmedova added seven points and seven rebounds for Warren Central, which has lost six straight heading into Wednesday’s tournament matchup against Lincoln County.
“Once we got it down to 27-25, we just couldn’t get over that hump,” Warren Central coach Anthony Hickey said. “We couldn’t get that stop and those 50-50 balls, they just picked them up and rolled it in.”
Caverna will take on Russellville – a 57-53 winner in overtime against Lincoln County – on Wednesday in the tournament.
CHS 9 11 7 6 – 33
WCHS 3 12 5 5 – 25
CHS – Richardson 21, Brown 6, Gonzalez 2, Kirk 2, Nuckols 2.
WCHS – J. Bailey 9, Akhmedova 7, Robinson 4, H. Bailey 2, Frausto 2, Ferguson 1.{&end}