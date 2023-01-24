Russellville sophomore Lareesha Cawthorn posted a double-double with 25 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Lady Panthers to a 65-25 girls' basketball win over visiting University Heights on Monday.
Two other Lady Panthers nearly finished with double-doubles – Brinley Mason had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Jordin Morris tallied 11 points and eight rebounds.
A'miyah Collier also finished in double-digit scoring with 14 points and added six rebounds.
Russellville (9-8) has won three straight and was set to host Barren County on Tuesday.
ACS 70, TCC 58
Avery Morris scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 70-58 win over Todd County Central on Monday.
Aubrie Naiser added 13 points, and Jaylee Covington had 11 points and six rebounds for ACS.
The Lady Patriots, who have won three of their last four, improved to 7-10 overall. ACS was slated to visit Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Boys
Butler County 62, ACS 49
Justin Castlen scored 26 points and seven rebounds, and Lawson Rice delivered a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds to pace visiting Butler County to a 62-49 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Kolton Hudson added 11 points for the Bears, who have won three of four.
Butler County (13-7) was scheduled to host Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Jordan Turner scored a career-high 29 points for ACS (3-15), which was set to visit Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.