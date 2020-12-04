GLASGOW – Christian Academy of Louisville unleashed a few potential knockout blows that host Glasgow withstood Friday night, but in the end the Centurions still got the decision in a 28-20 victory to move on to the Class 3A state semifinals.
"We knew Glasgow was a heckuva ball club," CAL coach Hunter Cantwell said. "We saw it on film. They only had two losses all season. When you've got athletes like that and you can run the ball effectively, you're dangerous. And it was a barn-burner."
CAL (7-2) got the best of a dizzying end to the first half, featuring three combined touchdowns over the last 1:23 of the half. The Centurions got two of those to take a 21-6 lead into the halftime break.
Glasgow (7-3) opened the scoring on its second drive of the game, with JaMarion Long's 27-yard run setting up his 5-yard touchdown run two plays later. It was just the start of a huge offensive night for the junior wingback, who finished with 184 rushing yards on 18 carries and added two pass receptions for 67 yards.
After punting on their first three possessions, the Centurions finally got going midway through the second quarter with a 64-yard drive capped by Brandt Babin's 1-yard touchdown run to take a 7-6 lead with 8:11 left in the half.
A few more stalled drives later, CAL quarterback Connor Clayton Masters dropped in a 73-yard touchdown pass to Easton Messer for a quick-strike one-play scoring drive with 1:23 left in the half.
The Scotties answered in just three plays. Long broke off a 34-yard run on second down, then came up with a 37-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Easton Jessie that was nearly picked off. That got Glasgow back within two at 14-12 with 30 seconds left in the half.
That was plenty of time for Masters and Messer, who connected on consecutive pass plays – a 27-yard completion, followed by a 32-yard touchdown play – to boost CAL's lead to 21-12 with just five seconds left in the half.
"The momentum swung right there," Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. "But we kept our composure and played well in the second half. The kids got it to 21-20, basically shut them out in the second half. We just couldn't get anything going."
That combination – Masters to Messer – was particularly lethal for the Scotties on Friday. Messer finished with six catches for 217 yards. Masters was 16-of-27 passing for 293 yards in the win.
Cantwell said Glasgow's focus on shutting down the Centurions' running game made it necessary to lean on Masters' passing arm.
"We were forced to take some shots – there really wasn't much else there," Cantwell said. "And our guys were able to connect on it and made them count when we needed them to."
"They caught us on a couple plays and got behind us," Garmon said. "It happens. Not that we did it on purpose or anything, it just happens."
A scoreless third quarter followed the second-quarter fireworks, then the Scotties pulled close again early in the fourth. A seven-play, 43-yard drive capped by Keiran Stockton's 1-yard touchdown run was sparked by Long's 24-yard run on third down. Long also got the call for the two-point conversion run, getting into the end zone to pull his team back within a point at 21-20 with 11:07 to play.
Glasgow answered the bell on defense, forcing three straight CAL punts after Stockton's touchdown. But after the Scotties turned the ball over on downs at their own 11-yard line with 1:52 left, Babin (78 rushing yards) broke through with an 11-yard touchdown run that almost sealed it.
Still, the Scotties had a chance with 1:38 to play. But the Centurions held firm as Glasgow failed to gain a yard on four plays before turning it back over.
"We played well, we just came up a little bit short," Garmon said. "It's 21-20 with two or three minutes to go. We let them score there at the end to get the ball back and give ourselves a chance. It's the only chance we had."
CAL moves on to face Elizabethtown in the Class 3A state semifinals next week.
CAL 0 21 0 7 – 28
GHS 6 6 0 8 – 20
First quarter
GHS – JaMarion Long 5 run (run failed), 3:45
Second quarter
CAL – Brandt Babin 1 run (Jackson Barrickman kick), 8:11
CAL – Easton Messer 73 pass from Connor Clayton Masters (Barrickman kick), 1:23
GHS – Long 37 pass from Easton Jessie (pass failed), 0:30
CAL – Messer 32 pass from Masters (Barrickman kick), 0:05
Fourth quarter
GHS – Keiran Stockton 1 run (Long run), 11:07
CAL – Babin 11 run (Barrickman kick), 1:46
