Franklin-Simpson has hired its next football coach.
Max Chaney was announced as the team’s head coach Friday after serving as offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and strength coach with the program previously.
Chaney takes over for Doug Preston, who announced his resignation Feb. 20 after eight seasons leading the Wildcats. Preston went 75-31 at Franklin-Simpson. The team also went to three KHSAA Class 4A state championship games and won two state titles during Preston’s eight years at Franklin-Simpson. Preston was announced as John Hardin’s head coach the day after his resignation.
Chaney becomes just the program’s third head coach since Tim Schlosser took over in 1998. Franklin-Simpson is coming off a 7-6 season that started with four straight losses, before ending as the Class 4A, District 2 champion. The Wildcats’ season ended in the state quarterfinals with a 45-31 loss at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
The Wildcats lose Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 4A, District 2 Player of the Year Leandre Stutzman, who led the team with 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 carries and had a team-high 408 yards and seven touchdowns on 15 receptions as a senior last fall. Stutzman also forced two fumbles, recovered one fumble, recorded 72 tackles and had six interceptions.
Quarterback Luke Richardson returns for his junior season after throwing for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns on 41-of-81 passing. Third-leading rusher Omar Harrison and fifth-leading rusher Malik Carter, who each ran the ball for over 450 yards last year, return for the Wildcats. Second-leading tackler Atakis Allen also returns for his junior season.
Chaney will not have the benefit of spring practice, as the KHSAA announced Friday they would be eliminated statewide for 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement stated: “At all levels, no protective equipment may be issued to players at any time and for any purpose prior to the last academic day of the school year. This includes helmets, shoulder pads, any other player equipment, and all practice equipment such as dummies, pads and other drill gear. In addition, there is also no allowance for team meetings, instruction, classroom work, or any other activity where any football-specific instruction is involved through at least Sunday, April 12, In the interim, future allowances for the remainder of the school year will be discussed and further updated to the membership and to middle schools.”{&end}
