Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...MUHLENBERG... OHIO...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * AT 9:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY AFTER MIDNIGHT SATURDAY AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 27.4 FEET BY EARLY MONDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 30.0 FEET...SEVERAL COUNTY ROADS FLOOD NEAR WOODBURY. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 30.1 FEET ON FEB 9 2019. &&