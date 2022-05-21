Warren East's Jaeleigh Childers drove in a pair of runs to boost the Lady Raiders to a 3-2 win over Lafayette on Friday in the Manual Challenge at the University of Louisville.
Lydia Jones added an RBI, and Madison Hymer and Jordan Brooks each chipped in with a triple in the win.
Lady Raiders starting pitcher Emma Markham fired a complete game for the win, allowing two runs off five hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters.
Warren East (23-9-1) will face host South Warren in the District 14 tournament semifinals Tuesday.
South Warren 13, Central Hardin 2
Katie Walker and Layla Ogden each homered to boost host South Warren to a 13-2 win in five innings over Central Hardin on Friday.
Walker was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, and Ogden added three RBIs in the win. Also for the Spartans, Selynna Metcalfe was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Carrie Enlow was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, McLaine Hudson doubled and drove in two runs, and Elly Bennett and Caroline Pitcock added an RBI apiece.
Spartans starting pitcher Courtney Norwood went all five innings for the win, allowing two runs (none earned) off three hits. She struck out two.
South Warren (31-2) will host Warren East in the District 14 tournament semifinals Tuesday.
