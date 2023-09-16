The conditions were ideal for running for Saturday’s Gatorland Run at Phil Moore Park.
It may have been a perfect day weatherwise for most of the participants, but not for Greenwood sophomore Lily Clark. She said she actually enjoyed the last few years of the event, when heavy rains wreaked havoc on the course.
“Usually it floods here, so it is kind of a fun race for us,” Clark said. “Today it was pressure, because it’s our easiest course when it doesn’t rain. I felt the need to have to go faster.”
“I always love when (there is) bad weather here. I love diving in the water.”
Clark didn’t get the wet course she wanted, but she was still able to finish strong -- placing fifth in a time of 20:34.7 to help the Lady Gators finish second in the team standings. Clark said she took a more aggressive approach during Saturday’s run.
“I usually stay with my teammates (Claire Ellington) and (Charlotte Johnson),” Clark said. “I tried to stay in first so I could chase the cart. It worked for about a mile and a half and then I started falling back.”
Ellington and Johnson both ran strong races to earn top-10 finishes. Ellington finished seventh with a time 20:46.5, while Johnson placed 10th with a time of 21:08.1.
Bowling Green’s Stella Miner finished eighth (20:54) with Barren County’s Adeline Coleman finishing ninth (21:04.1).
Sydney Tackett from Liberty Creek (Tenn.) High School was the individual winner with a time of 19:23.5. Teammate Alyssa Goin was second with a time of 19:54.1.
Nolensville (Tenn.) won the team title with 46 points, 20 points better than Greenwood.
On the boys’ side, Greenwood senior Jacob Johnston finished fifth in his final run at Gatorland -- completing the race in a time of 17:04.1.
“I’ve ran this course for almost five years,” Johnston said. “To see that as my last one I’m kinda sad, but also I think I ended on a good note. It’s kind of crazy to see this is my final season at this course.”
Johnston said a top-five finish was his goal heading into the race.
“When I first started the season I wanted to break the course record,” Johnston said. “But realizing I have different opponents out there that are a lot stronger, I wanted to finish in the top five -- to be up there and compete with what I know will be at state.”
Unlike Clark, Johnston said he was a fan of the nearly perfect conditions.
“I was used to the water because every year it rains here and it’s always flooded,” Johnston said. “This year was the first time we had good weather, no water -- like a perfect flat course. It was a lot different. You didn’t have to watch your step. It was like a smooth run.”
Johnston’s teammate Andrew Champion was the only other local racer to finish in the top 10. Champion placed eighth with a time of 17:20.1
Liberty Creek’s Jaden Hillis was the individual winner with a time of 16:26.9, edging Grayson County’s Houston Brooks by less than a second.
Nolensville won the team title with 52 points. Liberty Creek (86 points) edged Clarksville (Tenn.) by one point to take second. Greenwood placed fourth.