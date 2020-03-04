The biggest key for Clinton County entering the Region 4 Boys' Basketball Tournament was simple.
Play "Clinton County basketball."
The Bulldogs suffered a one-point defeat to Franklin-Simpson in the second game of the season and weren't about to let the Wildcats play their brand of basketball in the rematch in the final game of the opening round of the regional tournament on Wednesday.
Clinton County slowed the game enough to prevent Franklin-Simpson's offense from getting going in a 53-42 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"I'm really proud of our kids for a phenomenal job of preparing this week in practice and coming out and playing with all-out effort from the start, no fear and that's what we've been talking about," Clinton County coach Todd Messer said. "In our game (on Dec. 6) when we had the 26-point lead and they came back, we showed fear. When they turned the pressure on, we got scared and it's been the motto -- 'Uh-uh, we're not built that way. Look fear in the eye and go forward.' "
The Bulldogs (24-7) started the game on a 10-3 run, with the final six points coming on back-to-back 3-pointers from Evan Dearborn, before Franklin-Simpson (14-16) coach Dee Spencer was forced to call a timeout.
"That was the main thing -- to be able to play our game because that's what happened in the second half on Dec. 6, is that during the second half we started playing Franklin-Simpson basketball and we're just not quick enough and not athletic enough to play with those guys," Dearborn said. "Coach Messer drilled into our heads that we're going to play Clinton County basketball regardless of who we're going to be playing against and we just all bought into that system."
Franklin-Simpson got a floater from Demarcus Hogan to fall to cut the deficit to five, but continued to struggle getting the offense going as Clinton County took a 15-7 lead into the second.
Dearborn, who entered tied with Caleb Guffey as the team's third-leading scorer, was forced out of the game with a foot injury in the second quarter, but Blake Melton stepped in to knock down two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 25-11 with 4:50 to play in the half.
The Wildcats responded with a 7-0 run capped off with a 3-pointer from Andreyous Miller to make it 25-18 at the 1:38 mark. Miller had 11 of Franklin-Simpson's 18 points at halftime and finished with a game-high 25. Clinton County led 27-18 at the break.
"I just tried to be a leader and get my team going," Miller said. "I knew if I got going, they'd get going too so I can get them open shots."
Clinton County scored seven of the first 10 points in the second half to go up by 13, before Franklin-Simpson got the offense moving at a faster pace. The Wildcats scored seven points over the next 1:30 before Messer called a timeout. Franklin-Simpson continued on to make it a 11-2 run and a 36-32 game. Miller had nine points during the stretch and 23 of his team's first 32 in the game. The frame ended with Clinton County leading 41-36.
Isaac Marshall was whistled for a technical foul early in the fourth and Chase Stines, who led Clinton County with 13 points, sank both. The Bulldogs added a 3-pointer from Nick Brown and a floater from Stines in the 7-2 run to open the frame to make it a 48-38 lead with 2:56 to play. Brown finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Melton also had 10 points.
"We wanted to play fast. We knew they would be prepared for what we were going to do, but we still caused 17 turnovers," Spencer said. "We did our job defensively, we just didn't play well on the offensive end."
Franklin-Simpson forced 17 turnovers in the contest and only turned the ball over 10 times, but were outscored on turnovers by six in the game.
The Wildcats continued to struggle offensively and were unable to mount another comeback bid as Clinton County closed out the 53-42 win to set up a semifinal game with Warren Central on Monday. It's the second straight year the Bulldogs have advanced to the semifinals.
"Wasn't this the year we were supposed to fall off the map? We lose 45 points per game, lose a Division I signee, lose 23 rebounds and we're going to be at the bottom, and here we are. We turn around and go get us 24 wins again," Messer said. "It's something that our kids expect and that's the foundation we put in."
Monday's game is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 7 11 18 6 – 42
CLINTON COUNTY 15 12 14 12 – 53
FSHS – Miller 25, Chatman 4, Hogan 4, Stutzman 3, Partinger 2, Knight 2, Marshall 2.
CCHS – Stines 13, Brown 10, Melton 10, Guffey 9, Dearborn 6, Cross 5.
