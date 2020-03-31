The Bowling Green boys' basketball team will have a new head coach on the sidelines next season with Derrick Clubb announcing Tuesday that he has resigned after three seasons at the helm.
Clubb said opting to step away from one of the area's top programs was a "Dad decision" as he looks to spend more time with his 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.
"This year was the first year my kids started doing some things, things they are excited about and are important to them," Clubb told the Daily News in a phone interview. "My daughter played basketball this year and I don't even think I got to see half of her games. I was late to her very first game and things like that. I just can't get that time back.
"My son is two years younger, but he is starting to do some things. Whenever the quarantine is lifted they are going to want to do stuff. I just really want to be a part of that. It's really important to me. It's a great job, great school. I am very fortunate, but you have to make some sacrifices to coach boys' basketball – to coach any sport, actually."
Clubb said it was a decision he had been thinking about for a few months.
"I started asking myself, 'Is this what I want to do the next five or six years? Do I want to watch videos of my kids doing stuff and hear about it? Or do I want to go watch it?' " Clubb said. "It really came down to that."
Stepping away from coaching will also allow Clubb the chance to finish his Rank 1 education certification.
"There is only so many hours in the day," Clubb said. "I started my Rank 1 twice over the last six years. I've taken two classes each time and then I just get overwhelmed and not signing up for the next round of classes. It is time to knock that out and put my priorities back where I feel like I need them to be."
Clubb coached 100 games in his three seasons at Bowling Green, going 75-25. The Purples won the District 14 Tournament championship all three seasons and advanced to the Region 4 title game every year – falling to Warren Central in the championship game all three seasons.
Bowling Green finished 26-8 last season and returns its entire starting lineup – that includes Isaiah Mason, Turner Buttry and Conner Cooper.
While Clubb was unable to tell his players in person due to the current KHSAA-mandated suspension of all sports activities due to the global coronavirus pandemic, he said he made phone calls to players Monday night to personally let them know about his decision.
Clubb added he's excited to see what this program can do next year and beyond.
"I don't ever want to put pressure on anybody, but whoever they get to step in is going to get to be around a bunch of great young men," Clubb said. "It's a great program, a great school system to work for with an unbelievable administration that is going to support you. I am excited to see what these kids are going to do next year. I will definitely be up in the stands watching them and cheering them on."
