It’s the last call for the Warren East softball team in District 14.
Warren East moves to District 15 in all sports next season, so the three-time defending champion will play one more season in a district that featured two of the top teams in the state last season – South Warren and Greenwood – and a Bowling Green squad that was playing its best softball at the end of the season.
Warren East coach Philip McKinney said he will think more about that move after the season, with the focus now on this season.
“We haven’t really thought about it,” McKinney said. “After the decision came down where we were to move to the 15th District people talked about it, but now we are trying to get ready for the season. I would say probably the last district games for the regular season people will probably think about it and talk about it, and then come district tournament, but other than that we really haven’t thought about it that much at all.”
Warren East (27-14-1 in 2021) loses Lucy Patterson and Harley Stringfield but returns seven starters – including senior pitcher Emma Markham, who had a stellar season. Markham posted a 1.25 ERA with 363 strikeouts in 212⅔ innings pitched.
“It’s really nice to have a kid that’s a senior that has not just had one year, has had multiple years of experience at the varsity level,” McKinney said. “She’s excited. She’s ready to go and she’s going to have a really good defense behind her.”
Senior Emma Young hit .442 last season, while sophomore Maude Forrester hit five of the Lady Raiders' nine home runs.
McKinney said he likes his team, which will once again be tested in a strong district.
“There is no guarantee we are going to get out of the district,” McKinney said. “Every sport it is the same thing, it is a dogfight in the 14th District and that is just the way it is.”
South Warren (35-2) entered the postseason ranked No. 1 in the state before falling to Warren East 3-2 in the region title game. The Spartans are once again expected to contend in the region and the state with plenty of experience and a deep pitching staff.
Selynna Metcalfe should see the bulk of the time in the circle, but Kendall Willingham, Olivia Skaggs, Layla Ogdon and Courtney Norwood bring added depth for head coach Kelly Reynolds.
Offensively, Carrie Enlow, Caroline Pitcock, Elly Bennett, Katie Walker, Avery Skaggs, Hope White and McLaine Hudson all return.
“I feel pretty confident in our team this year,” Reynolds said. “We have a lot coming back. We are returning pretty much every starter but one position. We definitely have a whole lot of motivation coming into this season. I do think when I look at who we have coming back that we have an extremely talented group this year.”
Greenwood (21-13) loses top pitchers Allison Bush and Kaitlyn Wilson, but bring back plenty of experience.
“I feel really good about this upcoming year,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “Losing Allison Bush is huge because she was a big piece for us in the circle, but I am really hoping that Kayden Murray can step up this year. I’m excited for her. I think she is hungry and ready to pitch and show the other teams in the region who she is.”
Josi Morrison, Caitlyn Oliver and Allyson Smith are among the top offensive players that return.
“Last year Warren East made a fairly decent run at the state tournament,” Proctor said. “I think any team that wins our district has the potential to make a run at the state tournament, not just the region.”
Bowling Green (15-13) started 1-11 before a strong finish that included wins over Greenwood and Warren East. With six seniors returning, including pitcher Savannah Jones and Payton Briley, there is plenty of optimism for the Lady Purples this season.
“I’m excited about my team this year,” Demont Franklin said. “This is the first time we’ve had more than two seniors on the team. These girls have played together since seventh grade. They really have a lot of experience. I’m glad that they are finally seniors and will be able to step out on the field and maybe have a little more confidence.
“At least they know we can play with them. At least they know they can win a game. They had to see it for themselves. In the back of their minds when they see Greenwood and Warren East and South Warren and we’d never beat them, they were like ‘Oh my gosh. Here we go again.’ Once you got that win over one of them, man it changes everything.”
Warren Central (2-21) which opened play against Ohio County, welcomes new coach Chris Hightower – the fourth coach in the last four seasons for the Lady Dragons. Alphoncina Mlongeca and Nyota Tabiwa are the only seniors on the roster.