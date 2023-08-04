It was a wild and unpredictable season in District 14 boys’ soccer last season.
Warren Central was the top seed in the district tournament, but lost to four seed Greenwood. Bowling Green survived the rubber match against South Warren in the district semis and used that win as momentum that led to a region title and a state semifinal finish.
As the 2023 season kicks off next week, all the coaches agree – it should be another wide-open season among District 14 foes.
“There are no easy games,” BG coach Craig Widener said. “This year, more than any other year the district, is going to be incredibly competitive. Any of the four teams can come out of it and go and make a run at the region, then see what happens at the state tournament.”
The defending region champion will have to reload with only five or six players who return with varsity experience. Senior goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers is back to anchor the defense. Seniors Aison Manivong and Elvin Menjivar played big minutes, with Manivong providing some huge moments in district play.
Braden Widener and Cameron Kiastapour also are expected to contribute.
“I think we are going to take our lumps along the way,” Craig Widener said. “The schedule is probably a little more difficult than it should be with this many new varsity players that we have, but I think the commitment is there. The attitude is there. The talent is there. It’s just a matter of figuring out where everybody fits in the puzzle.”
Eric Bowers takes over as the head coach for Greenwood, inheriting a very experienced team looking to build off last year’s run to the Region 4 championship game.
“A lot of the team came back,” Bowers said. “We’ve got a couple of holes to fill, but I think some of our younger guys coming up are going to do well. I think the kids have bought into the winning mentality. I think we are going to ride that high.”
Bowers said his seniors have really grown into leadership roles and appear ready to take the next step. The class includes leading goal scorer Andy Alfaro and Carsen Berger, who appeared in nine games as keeper and appears poised to replace last year’s starter Jack Martens.
“If you look at the four teams in our district, all four have a legitimate shot,” Bowers said. “Those six games during the season really do help you tune up everything that you need. I truly believe the seeding doesn’t matter with this district because all four of us are up there.”
Warren Central will look to bounce back after last season’s disappointing finish. The Dragons bring back three seniors and three juniors. While the roster will be young, it will still feature plenty of skill and experience eager to put last season behind them.
“We’ve talked a lot about last year’s ending and really the why behind all of it,” Warren Central coach A.J. Ray said. “We’ve tried to address that in the offseason. We are still working on why that happened. I’ve been a little more strict and kind of put the pressure on the guys early to get focused versus waiting on them to do it at the end.”
Warren Central returns three out of its top four scorers, including Mzaliwa Noel, who led the team with 12 goals last season. Almian Sakanovic saw plenty of time as keeper as a freshman, joining Noel as part of a sophomore group that Ray said he is excited to watch not just this season, but going forward.
“It’s another year where seeding doesn’t matter,” Ray said. “Anybody in this district can beat anybody. Greenwood has the most players back, so I think a lot of pressure is on them to kind of build off the momentum they had last year. If there is one team that I would say has their neck out in front it would be Greenwood, but if that’s not the case then everybody is there pretty even.”
Like Warren Central, South Warren enters the season looking to bounce back from an early postseason exit.
“I think last year definitely didn’t go how we wanted it to or thought it would go,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “I think all the guys that are back are extremely motivated. They are ready to work and do what it takes to make sure we are not in that same position again.”
Alexander said the senior class has bought in a lot and is ready to lead the way. Leo Kogetsu led the team in scoring and according to Alexander is one of the leaders who he expects big things from. Parker Jhamb could be in for a big year as well, with defenders Blake Bere and Logan Palmquist looking to build off big preseasons. Braxton McCoy got experience last season and is ready to step in at keeper.
“We talk every year about how tough this district is,” Alexander said. “I think this year is going to be even tougher. I wouldn’t be surprised if at one point in the season all four of us are ranked in the top 20 or 25. It’s going to be a battle.”
Warren East looks to repeat
The Raiders' first season in District 15 was a success, an 8-0 record that included the first district title and first appearance in the region tournament.
Warren East will have to replace its offense and begins the year with six upperclassmen – all juniors – on the roster.