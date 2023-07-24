Preseason camps are in full force for area football teams with the start of the regular season less than a month away.
Several teams will be part of new districts or face new opponents this season in district play as part of the new realignment approved by KHSAA in the spring for the 2023-24 seasons.
The realignment process will be a little different the next go around with KHSAA adopting changes to schools that request to play up or play down in class. The board moved to eliminate wholesale options to play up – and resulting options to play down – in class for the sports of football, cross country and track and field. Any appeals shall be geographically based and only due to geographic isolation from other teams in the class.
The ruling has a direct effect on several local teams who moved up or down based on the previous format. South Warren moved back to 5A after initially being realigned to 6A. Warren Central moved up to 6A with Glasgow moving up to 3A and Barren County moving up to 6A.
Barren County coach Tommy Muse said during Sunday’s Paul Grey Media Day at Bowling Green High School he wasn’t surprised by the KHSAA ruling last week.
“I heard rumors of it last year at this time,” Muse said. “I think with everybody appealing and petitioning, trying to get their district switched, that was the easiest way to do it for everybody.”
South Warren coach Brandon Smith said it was probably the right thing to do.
“One thing that probably every coach in the state can agree on is that our realignments and our schedules are jacked up,” Smith said. “I think any way that they can kind of simplify the process and fix some of those things (is a good thing). Scheduling is a nightmare. It doesn’t matter if you are the best team in the area or the worst team. It is a nightmare.
Smith added the old process for realignment was an extra wrinkle in the scheduling process.
“You have to wait and see who goes up or who goes down, who is going to appeal,” Smith said. “It’s a mess. I think they are probably starting to take the right steps. I think they understand that. They are trying to simplify the whole process. It doesn’t need to be as complicated as we make it out to be.”
South Warren was one of the school’s with the lowest enrollment in 6A and had the option to move back down to 5A if a spot came open. The Spartans are back in the same district as last season with Bowling Green, Greenwood and newcomer Ohio County.
Warren Central was in 4A last season and was originally placed in 5A before requesting to move up.
“I think when you put a rule out, we use it,” WC head coach Mark Nelson said. “When you take that rule away, we don’t use it. It is what it is after this year. We jumped to 6A. I don’t care what anybody thinks. All I care about is these kids. We are gonna play at 6A and the next time we district up hopefully we will be at 4A again.”
Muse, whose Trojans played up again in 6A this season, said the program will go wherever KHSAA tells them going forward.
“We will play wherever they tell us to,” Muse said. “Yes we’ve played up the last few years to get away from Bowling Green and South Warren, but if that is who we play that is who we play.”{&end}