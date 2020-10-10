The high school football season hit the halfway point last weekend, five weeks into a season where the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact throughout the sport.
Nearly every team in the area has had to deal with pandemic issues with games postponed, rescheduled, canceled and in some cases added at the last minute. It's created a hectic behind-the-scenes situation as coaches scramble to fill out a schedule and get their teams ready for a game day that isn't completely certain until kickoff actually happens.
"To be completely honest with you, it's really been a nightmare," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. "I know we are not the only one dealing with it, but there is so many moving parts. There is so many different aspects to it. That's the hard part. There is a lot of different ways a game can get canceled or moved right now. Unfortunately, we have been dealing with it a lot. I think out of all the games we have had scheduled, all but three I've had a phone call about either getting canceled or possibly getting canceled. And then on top of that, when you try to move on and schedule someone else, we've had some instances where we had another team scheduled and a short period of time later it gets backed out of or something like that. It is really chaotic."
The Spartans were one of the first local teams to deal with the scheduling changes in Week 2, when the scheduled game with Louisville Central was canceled about 24 hours before kickoff.
"The thing about that situation is there was no new information," Smith said. "It was stuff that was already known. I kind of thought that was a bad deal on the people in charge there, not the coach. I thought they handled that poorly, but that is kind of what you are dealing with right now – people are getting canceled Thursdays and Fridays. That's not right. Unless there is special circumstances, those decisions should be made at the beginning of the week where people have a chance to find another game."
South Warren did not play this week and its game originally scheduled for Oct. 30 against Logan County has already been canceled because the Cougars had to reschedule a district game, leaving the Spartans with the possibility of only playing six regular-season games.
Smith said he continues to look for a game for Oct. 30, with a possible opponent falling through late last week, and his staff tries to keep the preparation as normal as possible for the players, but behind the scenes remains hectic.
Logan County's postponement with South Warren is part of several scheduling adjustments that coach Todd Adler has had to make as the Cougars keep getting games postponed against district opponents. Logan County was supposed to play Hopkinsville last week, but that game has been moved to this week. The Cougars' game with Madisonville-North Hopkins has been postponed twice already, the latest coming on Friday. That was one of two games in the area postponed at the last minute, with Warren Central's game against Hart County canceled hours before kickoff.
"My wife is a basketball coach and I am trying to warn her that she can't go in there with a schedule and plan in place because it's liable to change day-to-day, week-to-week or even hour-by-hour," Adler said. "You have to have flexibility. We are just thankful we are getting to play the game. No matter who we are playing against, at least we are getting to play and kids are getting to showcase their talents and do something they love to do."
Adler said he's had to flip things around, losing nondistrict games against South Warren and Franklin-Simpson. With only four weeks left in the season and four district games remaining, the Nov. 6 game against Warren East is now in jeopardy.
"We are running out of weeks and running out of time," Adler said. "I am hoping we get to finish these district games and go into the playoffs with everybody as healthy as they can possibly be."
While Logan County has lost games with two local opponents, it was able to add a game against Glasgow at the last minute two weeks ago when the Hopkinsville game was postponed. It was the first meeting between the two schools in 20 years.
"We worked together and made it happen and played a pretty good football team, even though we came out on the losing end," Adler said. "We had a good football game and I think both teams got better and got prepared going into district play."
Like Logan County, Russellville has had to deal with shuffling around a district game. The Panthers were about to head on the bus to travel to play Fulton County on Oct. 2, but were informed about two hours before leaving that the game was postponed due to positive COVID tests within the school system. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 30, forcing cancellation of a home game against Warren Central.
"Even with it being six hours from kickoff it was still better off (to postpone it)," Russellville coach Mikie Benton said. "If we had went down there and played the game and found out afterwards, we basically would have brought it back here. It's an unfortunate situation for sure, but I definitely can't fault Fulton for being in that difficult situation. In my opinion, they definitely made the right call."
Benton added postponements and cancellations just part of trying to play this season.
"We have been telling guys that it is not if it happens, it is when," Benton said. "I think everybody in the state is going to deal with it at some point, whether it is dealing with it in their own district or with an opponent. We tell guys day to day that you have to be appreciative of what you have."
Allen County-Scottsville hopes to get back on the practice field today after being shut down by its school board for two weeks when the county was designated a hot spot.
Before the shutdown, coach Brad Hood and his team experienced a hectic 12-hour period where ACS was informed by Danville that their game scheduled for that week was canceled. The Patriots then worked out a last-minute addition of a game at Barren County before the team was shut down with no contact other than messaging allowed until Monday.
"My kids are doing everything you ask them to do and you hate when they lose out," Hood said. "They've been following the rules and they've stayed clear of all of this so far. Knock on wood, we haven't had it within our program but it's cost them because our area is such at risk right now."
Hood said even though his team was unable to play he still had schools reaching out wanting to play, including former Bowling Green coach Kevin Wallace who tried to schedule ACS to play his St. Xavier team this past week.
Hood said ultimately the scheduling reshuffling and uncertainty has been really hard on the kids.
"For 20 of these guys (seniors), this is it," Hood said. "They want to play every opportunity that they have. To find out we had to take two weeks off in the middle of it (is frustrating). We are trying to be encouraging and tell them that hopefully in the end it will all work out for us. Hopefully this week we will get to go back and play a (junior varsity) game and get to play Warren East. Hopefully the rest of our season can go on and we are through the worst part."
