Bowling Green junior midfielder Eli Coates helped his team break in the new synthetic turf at the Pit in the best way possible Thursday night.
The host Purples got a second-half goal from Coates to snap a 1-all tie and held on from there for a 2-1 victory against District 14 rival Warren Central. It was Bowling Green's, first game back at the Pit since the turf installation was completed, though the first varsity win on the field came the night before when the Lady Purples secured a 5-1 win against Station Camp (Tenn.).
"We came out with the fire in our hearts and we got the dub, that's all the really matters to me," Coates said.
Coates' game-winner capped was shaping up as an odd night for both teams. Bowling Green (4-3-1 overall, 2-2 District 14) dominated the scoring chances through the first 40 minutes. The Purples did indeed score a first-half goal, or rather Warren Central (6-4, 2-2) scored it for them with an own goal when a corner kick was deflected into the net.
The Purples returned the favor less than a minute later, handing the Dragons their own tally with an own goal off an errant pass back toward the goal box. Warren Central's Byaunda Elombelo and Osmaro Lovos escorted the ball across the goal line, but neither had to touch it.
"I don't think I've ever been a part of a stranger game," Bowling Green coach Craig Widener said. "I'm not sure they had many shots on goal, but at halftime it's 1-1 and I was dumbfounded. It is what it is, but I'm sure glad we came out on the right side of this one."
The Purples outshot the Dragons 10-1 in the first half and kept up the pressure in the final 40 minutes and ended the night with a 18-4 advantage in shots.
Coates was twice denied on good scoring chances in the first half. Warren Central goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic stopped the first with one of his five saves, then Coates sent a rising shot from the penalty area that sailed just over the crossbar.
Coates got another chance with 19:50 left in the second half, this time courtesy of a pinpoint pass to the box from far outside the penalty area from teammate Elvin Menjivar.
Menjivar's assist put the ball right at Coates' foot, and he tapped it past Sakanovic toward the left post. The ball hit the post and bounced into the net.
"I was trying to tuck it inside the post, but I'll take it," Coates said.
The victory helped even the season series against Warren Central, which won the first matchup 2-1 on Aug. 8. That the win came in the Purples' first appearance on their new playing surface against one of their longtime rivals made it even sweeter for the home team.
"This field doesn't really have a history for these boys yet, so they get to write their own," Widener said. "And what a fitting end to the game, for Eli to come out and be able to write himself into the history of this field."
The Dragons came up short in another typically close district matchup.
"That's typically what we expect in District 14," Dragons coach AJ Ray said. "It's the nature of being in this district in the state. You're going to get everybody's best shot, night in and night out. Judging by the way they celebrated, I think they got what they wanted to open up their new field with a victory and kind of get back at us for the first game we had against them earlier. So kudos to them for just playing a good, hard game."
Bowling Green is back in action Saturday at home against Hopkinsville.
Warren Central will take on Rowan County in the Kentucky 2A Championships state semifinals Saturday in Owensboro.