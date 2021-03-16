One day after the Warren East boys’ basketball team’s season came to an end, Brandon Combs told the Daily News that he has stepped down as head coach after seven seasons with the Raiders.
Combs, who will remain the Warren East athletics director, said it is a decision that he has been contemplating for a while.
“I just feel like it is time,” Combs said. “I have done this for 22 years. I am 40 years old and I have been extremely lucky. I’ve been to the state tournament four times as an assistant coach, won a district as a head coach, been a district runner-up as a head coach. There are a lot of guys who would trade places with me in a heartbeat.
“It’s an 11 month out of the year job. My plate is full now and I just feel it’s time for the program to go in a different direction and I feel like it is time for me to devote all that time into something else. It’s not my health. It’s not spending more time with my family. It’s just kind of a situation where it is tiring and I am spread pretty thin.”
Combs finishes with a 75-108 record with the Raiders, the third most wins in the program’s history. Warren East’s best season under Combs was 2017-18, when the Raiders finished 16-13.
Warren East won its first two postseason games since 1997 under Combs, but was unable to get out of the District 14 Tournament and advance to the Region 4 Tournament. Warren East’s last trip to the region tournament was 1997.
Warren East finished this season 4-10, 0-6 in district play, after a 61-50 loss to South Warren in Monday's opening round of the District 14 Tournament. The Raiders have lost 25 straight in district play, but have enjoyed success against other teams -- including a win against Franklin-Simpson this season.
“We usually had a big win each year,” Combs said. “We beat John Hardin one year. We beat Owensboro Catholic the year they made the state tournament. We beat Graves County the year they made the state tournament.
“We always had one big win and the kids competed hard, but it is probably my one big regret was not getting to the region tournament. That would have been my third different school, which would have been really cool to hang my hat on. It would have been great for the community out here too.”
Combs leaves a young, but experienced roster. Warren East loses two seniors from this year’s team and will bring back its top six scorers.
As the AD, Combs will have a hand in finding his replacement.
“This job scares a lot of people just because of the district it's in,” Comb said. “You do have some kids that have a ton of experience coming back. If they have the opportunity to have a full offseason and a full fall, they should really flourish. We are going to swing for the fence with some folks and see if it works out. There are a ton of pieces in the puzzle. It could come down to teaching position-wise and different things like that. The great thing about it is we have a great principal here and he’s going to let me be aggressive on some stuff. We will just kind of see how things play out.”