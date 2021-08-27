Hendersonville's defensive front proved to be a handful for host South Warren on Friday night.
A fearsome rush that produced four sacks and effectively stifled the Spartans' run game proved enough for the Commandos to pull off a successful raid on their trip north from Tennessee with a 27-20 victory.
South Warren (1-1) managed just 202 yards of total offense, with standout quarterback Caden Veltkamp -- a Western Kentucky commit -- passing for 136 yards of that total.
"We kind of had the same problem both weeks," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said of the defensive pressure. "We're getting a lot of pressure real quick and we've got to find some ways to combat that and do some things different there."
Hendersonville (1-1) piled up 287 yards rushing and 360 yards of total offense overall.
Still, the Spartans had their chance to claim victory late in the game. After forcing a fourth-quarter punt, South Warren got into prime scoring position on a long punt return back to the Commandos' 19-yard line. But the Spartans fumbled on the first play of the drive and Hendersonville's Brice Howden recovered with 4:47 to play.
From there, the Commandos marched 76 yards in just six plays as quarterback Luke Manning capped the go-ahead drive by breaking containment on a scramble and dashing 30 yards for the touchdown.
With just 1:47 to play and starting at their own 25, the Spartans tried to pull even. Veltkamp connected with Eldar Dervisevic on a 23-yard completion on fourth down, and one play later found Luke Burton for an 18-yard strike that had his team at the Hendersonville 27.
The next play finished the Spartans, as Veltkamp's throw to the end zone was picked off by the Commandos' Torin Baker with 31 seconds left to seal it.
South Warren got an early break to start the game when Hendersonville fumbled away its opening possession at its own 35. Four plays later, the Spartans were in the end zone on Veltkamp's 4-yard keeper.
The Commandos answered with an 80-yard drive fished off by Manning's 32-yard touchdown pass to Ellis Ellis, but South Warren struck back almost instantly thanks to a 62-yard kickoff return by Jaden Stephens. Two plays later, Veltkamp again capped the 16-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put his team up 13-7 with 2:47 left in the opening quarter.
"I thought special teams was the bright spot," Smith said. "Special teams play was nice. I thought our guys battled, but offensively we just couldn't move it and defensively they did a lot of things they hadn't shown and we weren't ready for. We didn't make adjustments throughout the game.
"That's going to happen, that's part of football. People are going to do different things and you've got to be able to adapt on the fly and we just didn't adapt on the fly very well tonight."
That score held until halftime, then the Commandos pulled even on their first drive of the second half as Ellis popped free for a 12-yard touchdown run.
After forcing a punt, Hendersonville went ahead on another Ellis touchdown run -- this one a 57-yarder that put his team up 20-13 with 4:20 left in the third.
The Spartans responded with a long drive spanning the third and fourth quarters, as Luke Burton capped the 12-play, 75-yard march with an 8-yard touchdown run that knotted the score again.
Ellis finished with 76 rushing yards and Josh Sartain added 68 for the Commandos. Manning had 54 yards rushing and was 6-of-8 passing for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Veltkamp was 13-of-21 passing for 136 yards. Burton had three catches for 36 yards.
South Warren will have a week off before hosting Gibson Southern (Ind.) on Sept. 10.
HHS 7 0 13 7 -- 27
SWHS 13 0 0 7 -- 20
First quarter
SW -- Caden Veltkamp 4 run (kick failed), 9:27
H -- Ellis Ellis 32 pass from Luke Manning (Thomas Matchell kick), 3:13
SW -- Veltkamp 1 run (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 2:47
Third quarter
H -- Ellis 12 run (kick failed), 7:26
H -- Ellis 57 run (Matchell kick), 4:20
Fourth quarter
SW -- Luke Burton 8 run (Dervisevic kick), 10:02
H -- Manning 30 run (Matchell kick), 1:51