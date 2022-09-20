Bowling Green's undefeated volleyball team kept right on rolling in Tuesday's big rematch against District 14 rival South Warren.
The host Lady Purples and the Spartans -- ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the latest KHSAA statewide RPI rankings -- lived up to that lofty status with another high-level matchup. But once again, Bowling Green was just a bit better as the Lady Purples claimed a 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) victory that sealed the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.
"The rankings to me are secondary," Bowling Green coach Tim Sharp said. "We're just trying to make sure that we're getting ready for the postseason. This was the last district match, so we guaranteed ourselves the No. 1 seed with this win which was one of our goals to put ourselves in the best position possible to make it back to region.
"We can't get caught up too much in the record. It's great and everything, but the record, rankings ... we've just got to worry about grinding and getting better day to day."
Bowling Green (23-0 overall, 6-0 district) had trouble separating from the Spartans in the opening set. Kaia Barnett's block for a point broke a 14-all tie and the Lady Purples never trailed again in the set -- but it was still a near thing.
After Bowling Green opened up a six-point cushion at 22-16 on Amirra Bailey's block, the Spartans put together a late charge that drew them within two at 24-22 to prompt Sharp to call a time out.
That break in momentum was just what the Lady Purples needed, as Bailey ended it on the next serve with a kill.
The Lady Purples a seven-point edge in the second set at 17-10 on a kill by Lauren Kessler. South Warren (14-2, 4-2) cut that deficit to three with a mini-run capped by Kendall Russell's kill, but the Lady Purples never led the margin narrow further before closing out the set with another Bailey kill.
"They are a team that is going to be consistent because they don't go up for big swings, other that Amirra in the middle," South Warren coach Lindsey Sheffield said. "Everybody else moreso was cautiously tipping and rolling because they're a low-error team. We struggle against teams like that because we like to take big swings and we like to be aggressive. We tend to error ourselves out of a lot of games.
"We did that the first time we played them and we kind of turned around and did that again tonight."
Bowling Green opened a 3-0 lead in the first set and never trailed after the Spartans pulled even at 8-all. Bailey finished with five kills in the set, part of a big night for the freshman middle blocker who finished with 15 kills and three blocks.
"I think Amirra is a big difference," said Bowling Green senior libero Kenzie Austin, who kept the Lady Purples on point with a stellar defensive night. "She is super offensive, and it really helps us."
Kara Gipson tallied eight kills and Paige Logsdon added seven kills for the Spartans, who return to action Friday in the Kentucky Challenge at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington.
Bowling Green is back in action Thursday at home against Todd County Central. Although their record remains perfect, the Lady Purples are still trying to perfect a few things before the postseason begins.
"We've been working really hard on tempo and working really fast to keep the other team off guard so that we can stay on top of them," Bowling Green senior Elizabeth Maglinger said. "