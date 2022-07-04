South Warren defensive back/wide receiver Cristian Conyer has committed to play college football at the University of Tennessee.

Conyer made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday with a message that said “laser focused and locked” and included a short video showing Conyer walk into Neyland Stadium as he made his decision.

Conyer had previously narrowed his choice to Tennessee and Kentucky.

A four-star recruit according to Rivals, Conyer was part of a strong defensive unit that led South Warren to the Class 5A state title last season. He appeared in nine games recording 12 tackles, two in South Warren’s 38-26 win over Frederick Douglass in the 5A title game.

He was also a part of the South Warren offense, finishing with 18 catches – including three touchdowns – after leading the Spartans in receiving in 2020.

