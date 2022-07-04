South Warren junior defensive back Cristian Conyers breaks up a pass to Frederick Douglass senior wide receiver Dane Key in the Spartans' 38-26 win over Frederick Douglass for their third straight state title in the KHSAA 2021 UK Orthopaedics Class 5A State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren defensive back/wide receiver Cristian Conyer has committed to play college football at the University of Tennessee.
Conyer made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday with a message that said “laser focused and locked” and included a short video showing Conyer walk into Neyland Stadium as he made his decision.
Conyer had previously narrowed his choice to Tennessee and Kentucky.
A four-star recruit according to Rivals, Conyer was part of a strong defensive unit that led South Warren to the Class 5A state title last season. He appeared in nine games recording 12 tackles, two in South Warren’s 38-26 win over Frederick Douglass in the 5A title game.
He was also a part of the South Warren offense, finishing with 18 catches – including three touchdowns – after leading the Spartans in receiving in 2020.