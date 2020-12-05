Bowling Green's defense has been stout the last two seasons.
Now, with an offense to match, third-year head coach Mark Spader feels like his team has all the pieces, and it's in large part because of the play of quarterback Conner Cooper.
"It just appears to me that things are slowing down for him. He's much more comfortable in the pocket, where last year he would feel pressure when there wasn't pressure and take off," Spader said after Friday's 55-7 Class 5A regional final victory over North Bullitt. "As he's progressed, our offense has progressed, and he's playing with a lot of confidence, but he practices really well and I like how he's handling his business."
Cooper continued a string of strong postseason play Friday against the Eagles, throwing for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-28 passing. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior added a team-high 108 yards rushing, plus a touchdown, on nine attempts.
"The guys up front, they really set the tone," Cooper said. "I had a lot of time back there and the running game – Javy (Bunton) helped me a lot. Once Javy gets running, it opens up the field so much."
Bunton was coming off a junior season in which he rushed for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns on 118 attempts. He was the focal point of the offense for the 2019 9-4 Purples and has carried much of the load this fall behind the push of Bowling Green's offensive line – he entered Friday's game with 795 yards and 15 touchdowns on 151 carries – but the Purples' passing game has improved as well.
"Javy's our workhorse and we ride Javy's shoulders, but with Conner coming along and our receiving corps working with him and of course up front – we were down a guy tonight – guys just stepped in and took care of business," Spader said. "I'm proud of the whole offense."
Cooper split time at quarterback with Max Payne last season, and took over as the team's primary quarterback in the second half of a 14-3 victory over South Warren after Payne sustained an injury. He finished his junior season with 1,352 yards and 15 touchdowns on 106-of-171 passing, with six interceptions. He also had 223 yards and three touchdowns on 68 rushing attempts.
His biggest improvements came in the offseason, he says, where he worked with people like Nacarius Fant, a former Kentucky Mr. Football at Bowling Green who later played at Western Kentucky, as well as others out of Nashville, he says.
"Just a lot of work in the offseason," Cooper said. "I was in the lab every day working on my arm, breaking down film, breaking defenses down. A lot of work in the offseason."
The Purples faced a challenging regular-season schedule that featured teams like St. Xavier, Trinity, McCracken County and South Warren – all of which finished in the top 10 in its respective class in the final Associated Press poll.
In seven regular-season games, he had 905 yards and five touchdowns on 81-of-137 passing with two interceptions, and had 138 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries.
"I think it's the maturity, a senior player at Bowling Green High and he's comfortable in what he does now and we're seeing the results of it out on the field," Spader said.
Cooper had received offers from Mount Saint Joseph and Centre College in the offseason, but added a preferred walk-on offer from Division I WKU after the regular season.
His numbers have only improved since the start of the postseason.
In a 35-7 win over Greenwood in the first round, Cooper threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-28 passing. In a 41-24 win over South Warren the following week, he started off the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Eli Burwash and finished with 186 yards and two touchdowns passing, plus 75 yards on 13 rushing attempts, including a 2-yard second-quarter touchdown.
"I'm a senior, so every game is like my last," Cooper said. "I just try to play everything, get that extra yard or get that completion to put us over the top."
On Friday, Bowling Green's offense was firing on all cylinders.
The Purples racked up 55 points – their highest total of the season – and over 500 yards of offense against North Bullitt to advance to the state semifinals, where they're scheduled to meet with Covington Catholic for the second straight season.
Cooper found Burwash in the back of the end zone in the first quarter for a 9-yard score to tie the game 7-all and threw to Bunton for a 9-yard touchdown to put Bowling Green up 19-7 later in the frame. By that point, Cooper had 160 yards on 9-of-11 passing.
On Bowling Green's next touchdown – a 1-yard run from Bunton – Cooper helped keep the drive alive with a 21-yard run on third-and-long, and followed that play with a 21-yard pass to tight end Jordan Dingle. Cooper added a 5-yard scoring run in the third quarter to make it 39-7.
"All of it seems naturally comfortable. It's not like it's forced," Spader said. "If he'll just learn to get out of bounds or go down, then that would make me much happier.
"That's tough from a defensive standpoint when a guy is throwing that well and he's got the legs to run. We all know that that's tough to defend."
Bunton finished as his top target with 98 yards on six receptions. Tyler Strode had 62 yards on four receptions, Dingle had 46 yards on three receptions and Burwash had 33 yards on five receptions.
While there's at least one more game currently lined up this season for Bowling Green, it was the final at El Donaldson Stadium. Work will begin soon on a new stadium in the place the Purples call home, but Cooper and his team wanted to – and did – send it off with a victory.
"That's all we were thinking coming into the game. This was our last game (at El Donaldson Stadium)," Cooper said. "There was a lot of history that's been here. We just wanted to continue that and leave our mark on it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.